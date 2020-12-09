Niagara women take COVID pause

Niagara University women's basketball has paused all operations due to a positive COVID-19 test among the program's Tier 1 — student-athletes, coaches, managers and select staff — personnel, the athletic department announced Wednesday.
The Purple Eagles' first four Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference games — home against Saint Peter's this Friday and Saturday and Dec. 18-19 at Fairfield — have been postponed, meaning they will not play their first regular season game until at least Jan. 1, when they host Iona.
Due to the postponements, the MAAC was forced to make some changes to its schedule. The two-game series vs. Saint Peter's was moved to Niagara's scheduled by week, Feb. 26-27. Marist will play at Fairfield on Dec. 18-19 and move its bye week to Jan. 15-16. Niagara at Fairfield was then rescheduled for Jan. 15-16, and NU lost its bye week.
Niagara beat Division II Mercyhurst in an exhibition on Nov. 30. It's lone non-conference game, Saturday against visiting Binghamton, was canceled "out of an abundance of caution."
