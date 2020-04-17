Niagara women land another O'Hara star

The Parker girls have been synonymous with Cardinal O'Hara basketball for most of the last decade, helping turn the Lady Hawks into one of the most successful programs in Western New York.
With any luck, they'll do the same for Niagara.
Aaliyah Parker, now finishing up her junior year at O'Hara, verbally committed to NU on Thursday. Should that hold, she'll join her older sister, college freshman Angel, in the purple and white for the 2021-22 season.
"I've been to campus a lot and I really liked it and it reminds me of home," Aaliyah said Friday. "And it's really close to where I grew up and my family.
"It's a small campus. I've been going to basically a private school my whole life and it reminded me of that."
Playing with her sister was also key. Angel and Aaliyah are the youngest of five sisters who have all played for O'Hara coach Nick O'Neil.
"When her sister went (to Niagara), she came and said, 'I'm probably going to go to Niagara with my sister,'" O'Neil recalled. "'I'm going to listen to other things, check on other things.' I just told her to keep an open mind."
He added: "There's a strong bond that they have that you want with all kids. They're like two daughters to me, I've been around them so much. They came to O'Hara and have been doing wonderful things there.
"Some things that I think get lost is they're both intelligent girls, high grade-point averages, and just nice kids, and it's great to see them getting the accolades for all the hard work they've put in."
Niagara coaches were regulars at O'Hara games all season, and Parker spent her share of time on Monteagle Ridge catching her sister's games. In addition to recruiting Parker, NU also offered a scholarship to Niagara Falls native and O'Hara junior Amelia Strong, per O'Neil.
In Parker, the Purple Eagles are adding a 5-foot-11 player who'll bring all sorts of flexibility. She averaged 13.2 points, 4.9 assists 6.7 rebounds, 3.1 steals and 1.2 blocks while serving as the Lady Hawks' lead ball-handler this season. O'Hara went 21-4 and Parker earned first team All-WNY.
"Aaliyah is just a combination of forward and guard," O'Neil said. "She's a girl that could play probably all five positions ... offensively and defensively.
"In my opinion, she's the toughest (WNY) high school matchup around right now."
Parker's ability to defend all five positions as well as rebound push the ball up the floor could be dangerous at Niagara, where Jada Pierce has instituted a pressure system that forces teams to get out and run.
"It fits a lot to my style the way they play," Parker said. "The pressure defense they have, it really reminds me of playing at O'Hara."
Parker also had a late offer from UB as well as interest from plenty of out-of-town schools, O'Neil said, including a few high-majors.
"They wanted to offer her, but her heart was set on playing with her sister," O'Neil said, "and as a dad myself, that gave me chills."
Per NCAA rules, Niagara is not allowed to comment on recruits until they've officially enrolled at the university.
