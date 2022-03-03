Niagara women finish above .500 in MAAC for first time since 2005

Conditioned to finish with ferocity, the winningest Niagara women’s basketball team in 17 seasons saved its best for last.
Outlasting Iona 66-50 in overtime Thursday in the Gallagher Center finale, Niagara secured a bye to the quarterfinals of next week’s Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference tournament, with a winning record (11-9) in league play and non-losing overall mark (14-14) for the first time since 2005.
The Purple Eagles sharpened their defensive talons in OT, plucking nine of their 21 steals during an 18-point surge to start the extra period. The season-best scoring run came after the Purple Eagles rallied from down 12 in the final 14 minutes and never led through four quarters.
“It was a playoff atmosphere, and the way we responded was incredible,” coach Jada Pierce said. “To see us get out of the little slump we were in and lock down in the fourth quarter and overtime, I am really proud of this group. They banded together and stuck together this whole time to do what was needed of them, and then some.”
Point guard Angel Parker (Cardinal O’Hara) paced Niagara with 26 points, seven rebounds, five assists and seven steals. Parker pick-pocketed the Purple Eagles’ single-season record for steals that Sheryl Klick held for 32 years, bringing her season tally to 110, and taking the national lead averaging 4.2 per game.
“I love playing defense and to be able to get a record that shows that feels amazing,” Parker said. “I’m really grateful for the teammates that I have and the style that we play to be able to get those opportunities.”
With Olivia Mason adding five steals to her double-double effort (14 points, 10 rebounds), and Aaliyah Parker (10 points, nine rebounds) taking three for herself, the Purple Eagles raised their nation-best steals average to 13.4.
Niagara took advantage of Iona’s top playmaker Juana Camillion fouling out in the closing seconds of regulation, and the Purple Eagles scored off forcing turnovers on seven straight possessions before the Gaels got a shot at the basket in OT.
“We came in really hungry, and we knew that we had so much more to give,” Angel Parker said. “We try to read the other team. We can see when they are getting frantic and frustrated, and we know we have to start pressing up more. We give each other energy, talking more, and when you see somebody backing away, that’s when you push the pedal.”
Pierce said she “wasn’t surprised that we got stronger and took it up another notch and put it into fifth gear. That’s where you see our conditioning is at the highest level. We don’t have a lot of teams in our league that play the way we do. So I know when it comes down to fourth quarters and overtimes, we are always going to have something left in the tank, because of how we practice and train for these moments.”
The Purple Eagles scored 39 points off a season-high 39 takeaways and had a 13-2 advantage in second-chance points from 19 offensive rebounds. Generating those extra possessions gave Niagara 27 more shots from the field and 20 additional free throws.
Iona scored 44 of its 50 points in the paint, led by 6-foot-2 center Ketsia Athias (22 points, 11 rebounds). The Gaels converted 69% inside the arc, but did not make any of 11 shots from 3-point territory or four free throw attempts.
Niagara trailed 38-26 with 3:46 left third before finishing the quarter with a 9-0 run. Lore Porter’s 3-pointer after the Purple Eagles went to the floor for a pair of offensive rebounds tied the game for the first time with 2:33 left in the fourth. Angel Parker slalomed to the hoop to tie again with 1:55 to go. Niagara got two late defensive stops but missed four free throws in the final eight seconds and Aaliyah Parker came up short on a putback at the buzzer.
Hitting overdrive in OT powered the Purple Eagles to their seventh win in 10 games, their strongest closing stretch since 2004.
“We are playing our best basketball,” Pierce said. “February was very good to us, and March has turned out good so far. Going into Atlantic City, this is going to be a springboard for us.”
Niagara will meet Saint Peter’s in the quarterfinals, and will be the fourth seed if the Peacocks lose one of their final two games.
“I feel like we are one of the top teams, if not the top team,” Angel Parker said. “I have a lot of faith in us. When we click and start believing in ourselves that we are the best team out there, then we can beat anybody.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.