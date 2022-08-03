Niagara Wheatfield coach Erik O’Bryan has been touting Xander Fletcher as one of the best in Western New York for the last year. Fletcher gets to prove it this weekend.
The senior-to-be was selected to play for the Buffalo team at the Basketball Coaches Association of New York Summer Festival, running Friday through Sunday in Johnson City. Fletcher joins a roster of 10 players from 10 different schools who will compete against seven other all-star teams from around the state.
Fletcher has been a do-it-all player for Niagara Wheatfield the last three seasons, but with a roster that features talented guards like Amherst’s Nick Moore (16.6 points per game) and Salamanca’s Lucas Brown (21.2), he can play without pressure, even if several college scouts are watching.
“I just thought it would be a great experience,” Fletcher said. “There’s going to be a lot of college coaches and a lot of my friends from multiple teams are going to be there, so it’ll be a lot of fun. … It’s competitive. Everyone’s hard-working. There’s just great talent all around.”
Fletcher has already impressed BCANY coach Brandon Woods, who also coaches Sweet Home, with his toughness in practices. He injured his foot during a football seven-on-seven, but powered through, only to gash open his lip during a box-out in practice.
He earned a starting spot at point guard and is proving that he not only belongs on the team, but Woods is counting Fletcher to be a significant contributor when play opens against Rochester at 2:30 p.m. Friday at Johnson City Elementary School.
“We’re still looking for him to be Xander Fletcher; that’s what makes him special,” Woods said. “He won’t have a burden on his shoulders because we have some really good guards that can help him with that, so he won’t have to do as much. The biggest thing is for him to push tempo, get us into offense and he’s going to have to do some things off the ball.”
Playing off the ball will be a somewhat new scenario for Fletcher. When O’Bryan brought him to the Niagara Wheatfield varsity team as a freshman, he asked Fletcher if playing shooting guard was appealing, but he was adamant about remaining a point guard.
Fletcher has the talent to control a game by dictating the tempo with his wits, but he also has a tendency to be too unselfish, which takes him out of the flow of the game. O’Bryan and Woods want him to remain aggressive throughout the game, whether it’s looking for teammates in transition and penetration or searching for his own shot.
“You just have to keep your foot on the gas and let your game take over,” O’Bryan said. “You know you’re going to the basket and know if it’s the play for you to take it or for you to dish. If you just keep the foot on the gas and let your game take over, his ability will take over and the decisions will be easy.”
If Fletcher can play his brand of basketball, it should add attention to the slew of Division II and Division III schools that have shown interest already. Woods has already cautioned players to avoid showing off for scouts.
Rather than trying to score every time they touch the ball, Woods tells them scouts want to see them play a well-rounded game and if they can make small, but meaningful plays, in addition to scoring. With nearly 100 players attending the tournament, it’s easier to have a short attention span.
“(Some players) think scoring is going to be a deciding factor for them getting an opportunity and that couldn’t be further from the truth,” Woods said. “You just have to make basketball plays — make the right pass, get in a (defensive) stance, get on the floor for a loose ball. Scouts aren’t going to waste their time if they don’t see a fit. They want to see intangibles.”
Grand Island native Brianna Barr-Buday and North Tonawanda’s Emily Zander both made the Buffalo girls squad, which is led by NCCC women’s coach Nate Beutel.
BCANY Buffalo roster
|Player
|School
|Grade
|Position
|Height
|PPG ('21-22)
|Xander Fletcher
|Niagara Wheatfield
|12
|G
|6-0
|16.7
|Nick Moore
|Amherst
|12
|G
|6-3
|16.6
|Jordan Theodore
|Sweet Home
|12
|G
|5-9
|6.3
|Jack Harrington
|Lancaster
|12
|F
|6-4
|6.5
|Jeremy Clarke
|Depew
|12
|F
|6-3
|9.1
|Adam Chiacchia
|Hamburg
|12
|F/C
|6-7
|16.9
|Channing Francis
|Nichols
|11
|G/F
|6-3
|9
|Patrick Benzer
|Canisius
|11
|F/C
|6-6
|2.0
|Lucas Brown
|Salamanca
|11
|G
|6-1
|21.2
|Nate Errington
|Frontier
|11
|F
|6-3
|12.8
|Drew Hind
|Randolph
|10
|G
|5-11
|16.5
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.