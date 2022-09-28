How do you stop Niagara Wheatfield’s Vinnie DiBello? One-on-one? Not a chance. Double-team? Good luck. Triple-team? That won’t work either. A solution for Section VI’s leading scorer has yet to be hatched.
DiBello has tallied 28 goals in the team’s first 11 games, and not only is Royalton-Hartland’s Peter Martillotta (24 goals) the lone player in sniffing distance, they are the only two players to record 20 goals thus far.
The senior has nearly doubled his goal output from last season and he has been historic in the process. DiBello was 14 goals shy of Jeremy Bari’s Niagara Wheatfield all-time record (46) entering the season, but he surpassed that seven games in.
DiBello also scored twice in Tuesday’s 5-3 loss to Orchard Park to break Bari’s 2015 single-season mark of 26. He has scored in all but one game — a 4-0 loss to Williamsville East on Sept. 2 — and has nine multi-goal games, including four games with at least four goals and one five-goal game.
The numbers are jaw-dropping, except to Niagara Wheatfield. Coaches, teammates. and DiBello himself, are nonplussed. They saw the talent and the drive and they still think there’s more in the tank.
“In everything I do, I want to be the best,” DiBello said. “Numbers show that I can be the best if I give it my all.”
DiBello is a four-year varsity player, but his introduction to the squad was mixed. He garnered playing time as the Falcons won a sectional championship, yet it was the first time in his life that he wasn’t one of the best players on the team.
That feeling didn’t digest easily for a player who desires to be the best, so he went to work. The weight room, empty soccer fields, travel soccer with the Western New York Flash — DiBello found seemingly every way possible to train.
A lot of players desire to be the go-to guy and a lot of players work hard enough to be that player. But few possess the ability to combine them. DiBello wants to be the player Niagara Wheatfield can depend on, to be the person responsible for carrying the team when it’s needed and so far he’s done it.
“I’ve coached some good players through the years and I’ve never seen a guy be as dominant as he’s been,” Niagara Wheatfield head coach John Coulter said. “He comes into a game and teams know who he is. They double, triple, quadruple-team him. As soon as he gets the ball, there’s a barrage of defenders on him and he still seems to break loose. It’s remarkable to watch.”
The Falcons rely on DiBello heavily to score, a fact Coulter doesn’t dispute and he calls him a “workhorse,” but DiBello isn’t a cherry-picker and isn’t just seeking to inflate his statistics. He creates turnovers, creates chances and can turn an average run into danger time for opposing defenses.
Section VI Boys Soccer Goals Leaders (Sept. 28)
|Rank
|Player
|School
|Goals
|1
|Vinnie DiBello
|Niagara Wheatfield
|28
|2
|Peter Martillotta
|Roy-Hart
|24
|3
|Griffin Nelson
|Randolph
|18
|T-4
|Eli Moore
|Maple Grove
|17
|T-4
|Lajit Thapa
|Riverside/Da Vinci
|17
|T-6
|Caleb Cook
|Iroquois
|16
|T-6
|Cooper Freeman
|Randolph
|16
|T-8
|Zack Carr
|Frewsburg
|14
|T-8
|Connor Young
|Southwestern
|14
|T-9
|Sam Edwards
|Ellicottville
|13
|T-9
|Max Zielonka
|Lake Shore
|13
“He works on the field to get the ball back at times,” Niagara Wheatfield defender Evan Osetkowski said. “He gets help from Troy Hassen, but he deserves every goal he’s gotten. It’s not like it comes easy to him. They’re not tap-ins.”
With his scoring accolades complete, DiBello has three achievements left to pursue. He wants to win a Niagara Frontier League championship, a sectional championship and lock down an opportunity to play collegiately.
DiBello is currently talking to Niagara, North Georgia and St. John Fisher, while the Falcons (8-2-1, 6-0-1 NFL) have already secured a spot in the NFL championship game with a 2 ½-game lead in the Niagara Division with two games remaining and are two points behind Williamsville South for the top seed in Class A-1.
“I just come out here and want to win,” DiBello said. “I want to win for the team. Everyone out here wants it just as bad as me. (Records) came to me this year, but it’s never my No. 1 objective. It’s always to win.”
