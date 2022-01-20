Niagara Wheatfield's Paul Wissel shines in primetime moments

SANBORN — Paul Wissel dreamed of breaking records as a kid. Even though his most ferocious opponent is the clock, there is a little more juice to his stroke when there is someone competing in the lane next to him.
The Niagara Wheatfield junior was good last season, but he has found another gear this winter. Wissel craves competition, but not just from anyone. He wants the best Section VI can offer and it has been the catalyst to his ascension to being one of the top swimmers in Western New York.
As a sophomore, Wissel accumulated the 14th-most points in Section VI, but only had a time in the top-five in one event. This season Wissel has vaulted to No. 3 and his 567.95 points trail only Lancaster’s Aaron Gasiewicz (612) and Orchard Park’s Josh Stegner (568.90).
His times also match the points, as he ranks in the top five in seven events — the 50-yard freestyle, 100 freestyle, 200 freestyle, 50 breaststroke, 100 breaststroke, 100 individual medley and 200 individual medley — and is top-three in six of those events.
Wissel also holds Section VI’s top times in the 100 IM (56.22 seconds) and the 200 freestyle (1 minute, 48.25 seconds) as he attempts to become the first Falcon since Josh Miller in 2013 to capture a sectional championship.
“I definitely have a different mindset going into (a big race),” Wissel said. “I always try to prepare harder when facing a good competitor. The night before I’m thinking about what I’m going to do and how to prepare.”
When Mike Corsaro sees his prized racer, he’s looking at a completely different person than last season. The longtime Niagara Wheatfield coach sees a swimmer with more confidence, more maturity and insatiable thirst to win.
The attribute Corsaro loves is Wissel's performance in big meets, something that becomes more critical heading into the sectional meet, state qualifier and state meet, for which Wissel has already qualified in three events.
One swimmer Wissel truly enjoys racing is Lewiston-Porter’s Jacob Lauzonis, and it was evident when Niagara Wheatfield traveled to Youngstown on Jan. 11. Wissel set two school records in the dual meet, taking down the 50 freestyle record of 22.38 seconds, previously set by Isaac Patterson in 2007.
He also set the school record in the 100 breaststroke and nipped Lauzonis, who owns the Niagara Frontier League record in the event. Wissel came within a fingertip of besting Lauzonis' 59.21, swimming 59.38 to topple Lukas Shumay’s 2008 NW record by more than a second.
“The faster the person, the more competitive he becomes,” Corsaro said. “... Jake got him last year and Paul got real determined to race him this year. You had two of the best athletes swimming against each other, it was great to see.”
Wissel is swimming the fastest times of his career and will not taper until states. But Corsaro believes he is still far from reaching his peak times and should gain even more speed with another summer spent in the pool and weight room.
As he gets faster, it will become more difficult for Wissel to trim his times, but that should just be more competition to sink his teeth into.
“He’ll keep working hard, get stronger and get on some weights in the offseason,” Corsaro said. “He swims with a good club, so he’s definitely got the year-round training.”
As the state meet approaches on March 4-5 at Ithaca College, Wissel can only compete in two events, but he has not settled on a decision yet. He is leaning toward the 50 freestyle and one of the breaststrokes, which he believes is his best stroke.
Because not every section in the state uploads times to the same website — Section VI uses SwimCloud.com — it is hard for swimmers to judge where they stand statewide. But Wissel likes not knowing because it eases his nerves. And he is going to push to be the top swimmer in the pool regardless.
“I always strive to be the best.” Wissel said, “If I am the best it always feels good, but if there’s someone that’s better than me, I get a little nervous. I like competition and I like seeing people go fast.”
Nick Sabato can be reached via email at nick.sabato@gnnewspaper.com or on Twitter @NickSabatoGNN.
