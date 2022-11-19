Mira Keller showed why she is one of the top swimmers in the state and is coming home with a state championship.
The Niagara Wheatfield junior won the 200-yard individual medley at the NYSPHSAA swimming and diving championships Saturday at Webster Aquatic Center. Keller raced to a time of 2 minutes, 3.75 seconds, beating Pearl River’s runner-up Mary Grace Guzzino by 0.32 seconds.
Keller was also second in the 100 freestyle, finishing 0.26 seconds behind Nyack’s Cornelia Fox for the state championship. Keller joined Niagara Wheatfield’s Ava Pauly, Hannah McCully and Sarah Carlson by taking seventh place in the 200 medley relay, finishing with a time of 1:51.28.
Lockport’s Natalie Killion was the runner-up in the 200 freestyle, finishing in 1:50.18, trailing only Ardsley-Dobbs Ferry’s Lucy Walker (1:49.20). Killion also placed third in the 100 backstroke in 55.97. Hauppauge-Smithtown’s Leah Treglia was first in 54.43.
