Mike Huff can recall when his son was small enough to fit in the palm of his catcher’s mitt.
A standout for Niagara Falls High School in his playing days, Huff’s catching career ended with the birth of his namesake. That glove may have possessed magic powers that seeped into Mike II, or the position may have simply been genetic, but playing catcher has been passed down the Huff chain like a family heirloom.
Mike Sr. admits to prodding his eldest son into the position, but he went willingly, donning catcher’s gear when he was big enough to wear it. But Mike II didn’t carry on the tradition alone, instead one of three Huff children to take up the position.
Playing catcher comes naturally to the Huffs, as Mike II is signed to play for Division I Western Michigan University this year, while freshman-to-be Maris has already played two varsity seasons for the Niagara Wheatfield softball team. Seventh-grader Richard is already showing signs of following in the family footsteps.
“I was really scared at first first because I always wanted to make sure my dad knew I really cared,” Mike II said. “If it weren’t for him, I probably wouldn’t be here. I knew right from the beginning that’s what I wanted to do.”
The desire to play catcher first came to Mike Sr. as a desire to emulate his older brother. He can take credit for passing on the tradition to his first-born, but everyone else in the family says Mike II is responsible for Maris and Richard following along. Only Mattingly, an incoming sophomore at Niagara Wheatfield, opted to be a pitcher and four-sport athlete.
“It’s disappointing we didn’t get all four behind the dish, but my sister Mattingly does a great job as a multi-sport athlete, so look out for her in the future,” Mike II said. “It’s a huge inspiration and gives me the energy to keep going, knowing I have two younger siblings that look up to me and want to play the same position I do.”
They younger Huffs grew up traveling to their brother’s tournaments around the country and watching him pour his athletic efforts into becoming a 6-foot-2, 205-pound Division I prospect. Like their father a generation earlier, Maris and Richard simply wanted to be like their big brother.
“Watching him play his games and lead his team, I really wanted to do that for me,” Maris said. “It’s always been, ‘I want to get where he gets.’ … I always tried on Mike’s stuff to be like, ‘He’s my older brother and I want to be just like him.’”
Not only have Maris and Richard copied Mike II’s desire to play catcher, but they are also frequently traveling across the country. It’s rare for all four children to be in the same place — sometimes not even in the same state — during the summer.
Mike II is playing for the Niagara Power before heading off to college, while Richard is competing for the Niagara Jr. Thunderwolves and Maris is playing for the New York Diamond Girls and Fury Platinum X-Butler, a team based out of Tennessee she joined after being referred following a local camp.
Still, when they are together, baseball is the dominant topic of conversation, whether it’s comparing performances or relaying tips to each other. It shouldn’t be a surprise, though. Mike II and Richard were named after family members, while the two girls were named after New York Yankee greats Don Mattingly and Roger Maris.
“Every single time we’re together, we’re probably talking baseball,” Richard said. “Baseball is my favorite sport. I love it and I’m probably always going to be playing it.”
As Maris and Richard look to Mike II for pointers, it was only fitting for him to light-heartedly claim the title as top catcher in the family. It was a unanimous vote amongst the family members, but Maris made sure to say she was coming for his spot some day.
Mike II is a stout defensive catcher, adept at keeping the ball in front of him, while Maris is cerebral and has a dangerous pick-off throw. Meanwhile, Richard has the luxury of acquiring knowledge and skills from both, while also being a left-handed hitter.
Not long after Mike II began his career at Niagara Wheatfield — where he and Maris were both first-team all-Niagara Frontier League picks last spring — did he begin calling pitches, while Maris already began doing so as an eighth-grader and Richard is also beginning to learn how to call games from his father.
Mike Sr. is proud his kids have learned the intricacies of playing catcher, but he’s more excited they are attempting to use it to get to college, whether it’s earning a scholarship or not.
“It makes you proud as a parent, but a big piece is them wanting it and putting the hard work into it,” Mike Sr. said. “... Mike (II) gave up a lot of what a regular teenager does to be in the gym to try to pursue his dream of playing at the next level and Maris is now on the same path and Richard is catching the bug as he’s seen what it’s done to accelerate their play.”
