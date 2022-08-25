Niagara Wheatfield Evan Belter shared his commitment on social media to play lacrosse at Lake Erie College.
The attack finished second on the Falcons last season with 68 points, scoring a team-high 45 goals and adding 23 assists. Belter was also third on the team with 79 ground balls. He will enter his senior season with 102 career points on 68 goals and 34 assists.
Lake Erie is a Division II school in Painesville, Ohio, finishing .500 or better in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference each of the last five seasons.
Belter’s older brother Zack played for St. Bonaventure and was one of the program’s first Division I signees.
