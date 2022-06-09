Niagara Wheatfield's Alex Darlak ignoring the competition in first trip to states

SANBORN — Alex Darlak knows what he’s facing at the state track meet. There’s nothing he can do about it except perform his best and see where he lands.
The Niagara Wheatfield junior is making his first trip to states in his first season competing in track and field. The Section VI Division 1 pentathlon champion is seeded 17th out of 24 athletes at the NYSPHSAA championships and eighth among Division 1 entrants.
Of course Darlak wants to win, but he also knows the field is far more experienced. It will only be the third time Darlak has ever competed in the pentathlon. He also knows he can’t make any opponent run slower, jump lower or throw shorter, but there are other goals he can achieve.
Darlak’s top score in the event is 2,793 points. The No. 6 seed in Division 1 is St. Francis’ Andrew Krug (2,866). If Darlak can improve his score just enough, he has a chance to leave Cicero-North Syracuse High School on Saturday with a medal.
“I just want to do my best,” Darlak said. “If I don’t place, then there’s always next year. I just want to do the best that I can do, beat my previous score and see what happens.”
Darlak’s desire to join the track team was simple: his older brother Quinn competed for the Falcons before graduating in 2019 and he thought it would be a good plan to follow along.
He wanted to be a high jumper, but coach Meghan Smith saw greater potential and coaxed him into following a grander scheme. For a short period of time, Darlak was seen as Quinn’s younger brother, which he says was never bothersome, perhaps in part because he quickly made his own name.
He leapt 19 feet, 5 inches in the long jump and 5-8 in the high jump, both of which are the top distances for any Niagara Wheatfield athlete this season. Smith saw his versatility and suggested the pentathlon.
“We just started teaching different events and he kept excelling in everything that he tried,” Smith said. “He was doing some hurdles in the gym and looked like a natural. He was working on different events and the pent thing kind of came together. It’s really hard to be stellar in all five of those, but he’s got everything that makes him a really outstanding pentathlete.”
The only drawback to moving to the pentathlon in Darlak’s first season has been a lack of time and experience, which are the biggest obstacles of any first-year competitor.
Instead of learning one or two brand new events, Darlak has learned five, all centered on precise technique. The Falcons have competed in six invitationals this season, but Darlak did not take the pentathlon until midway through the season.
Darlak scored 2,315 points in his first attempt at the pentathlon at the Starpoint Team Challenge on May 7, but his versatility allowed him a greater chance to score points in individual events at the Niagara Frontier League championships. Besides, teammate Harrison Barrett — who took fifth at the state qualifiers — still won the league title in the pentathlon.
Darlak still competed in four events, taking third in the 110-meter hurdles in 17.16 seconds and fourth in the high jump. He was also eighth in the long jump and triple jump at the meet. So rather than scoring 10 points to win the pentathlon, he scored 16 points over four events.
“Pent’s one of the toughest events in track and field,” Smith said. “Most people struggle with the mile. Or you’re an incredible thrower, but you have to come out of blocks in the hurdles. Usually we find our pentathletes over a two- or three-year period.”
A willingness to sacrifice his top personal event for the team wasn’t shocking to coaches. Darlak comes from a heavy team-sport background, having played football and basketball this year. During football season, Darlak played three different defensive positions to help the team, while also playing sparingly in the Falcons’ run to a sectional basketball title.
But sometimes when track coaches get new athletes from a ball-sport background, they have to eliminate the idea that the most important result is the final score. Darlak has taken quickly to the concept, which has enabled his perspective heading into states.
Making up nearly 600 points to catch Baldwinsville’s Owen Weaver — the state favorite to win — would be miraculous. But he could make up 200 points to medal, putting him on a podium with five of the best athletes in New York, which is something not everyone can claim.
“It’s hard not to want to win everything, but you have to understand you can’t always be the best person out there,” Darlak said. “... I didn’t really think I was going to go states, but now that I’m going, it’s like, ‘Wow, I’m competing against the best people in New York State.’ It’s cool.”
Nick Sabato can be reached via email at nick.sabato@gnnewspaper.com or on Twitter @NickSabatoGNN.
