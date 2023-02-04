WILLIAMSVILLE — While it is disappointing to lose a sectional championship in such heart-breaking fashion, Josh Eagan made it clear Niagara Falls wrestling is still looking at the bigger picture ahead as the state tournament is just around the corner.
“I’m happy with the way the guys wrestled,” Eagan said. “You know, we didn’t really manipulate our lineup to win a tournament… It’s individual goals right now. So, you’re really looking at that and you’re looking down the road at the state tournament, where they're going to be for that, for a lot of those guys.”
In what came down to the waning moments of the tournament, Williamsville North/East defeated the Wolverines in the Section VI Class AA final, 211-206.5, Saturday afternoon on the campus of Williamsville North High School.
The loss prevented the Wolverines from winning a fourth consecutive title, including an overall championship in the abbreviated 2021 season. Compared to last year’s tournament, where the Wolverines totaled 256 points and outscored runner-up Lancaster by nearly 85 points, the title was decided in the 215 match as WN/E’s Max Smith defeated Niagara Falls senior Cameron Hall.
After winning the 102 title last year, Wolverines sophomore Eian Peterson kept his winning ways going as he bumped up a weight class and defeated Jamestown’s Nick Melendez in the 110 final by a 13-2 major decision. As part of their nine-man group advancing to the Section VI Division I state qualifier, the remaining two champions came in head-to-head style.
In what was a battle of two of New York State’s lightweights, Jaden Crumpler secured his third consecutive Class AA title when he defeated teammate and fellow senior Amarfio Reynolds in the 126 final. This came moments after Michael Syposs defended his title in the 160 final, this time against teammate Jayden Hilson. Eagan said this isn’t the first time where teammates have squared off in the sectional final.
“You sit back, you watch, you kind of ask them questions afterwards,” Eagan said of his role in those scenarios. “Why’d you choose neutral instead of choosing down? What was your thought process? And then kind of see where they’re thinking (and) then you can coach them afterwards. We’re not going to coach them to beat each other.”
Senior Grady Peterson also was one of seven finalists for the Wolverines after finishing second in the 132 bracket.
“Some of them, you know, this was the big tournament for them,” Eagan said. “But some of them are looking past that to Albany. And that's what we're going to be focusing on from here on out, really.”
After sending a quartet to the state qualifier last year, Lockport is advancing just one wrestler this time. Junior Liam Whalen finished as the lone finalist for the Lions after falling to Lancaster’s Mikey Schaefer in the 172 final.
Niagara Wheatfield wins Class A title
WILLIAMSVILLE — For the first time since going back-to-back in the 2019 and 2020 seasons, Niagara Wheatfield won the Class A championship, out-edging defending champion Starpoint by 17.5 points, on the campus of Williamsville South High School.
Twelve Falcons advanced to the state qualifier, surpassing last year’s total of 11. Of the dozen on Saturday, 10 were finalists and two were champions. Senior Tremell Matthews (132) and freshman John Fike (189) both won their weight classes.
Fresh off winning the NYSPHSAA State Duals championship last Saturday in Syracuse, Starpoint sent 11 to the state qualifier, including eight finalists and five champions. Jaron Barrientos (102), Griffin LaPlante (138), Zach Caldwell (152), Gage LaPlante (160) and Matt Caldwell (215) all won their weight classes. Now a junior, this is Gage LaPlante’s third career Class A title.
For a second straight year, Grand Island is sending five wrestlers and a pair of champions. Dylan Castiglia won the 110-pound championship while Kaleb Rang won in the 145-pound bracket.
North Tonawanda, meanwhile, is advancing two wrestlers, including 285 runner-up Chad Himmelback.
Starpoint will once again host the Division I state qualifier on Feb. 11.
Wilson sends six to state qualifier
JAMESTOWN — While Chautauqua Lake was able to defend its Class C-D title, Niagara County dominated the rest of the top five in the standings as Wilson, Newfane and Medina finished second through fourth, respectively, after competing at Southwestern High School.
Out of all of the Niagara County teams, Medina sent six to the state qualifier, including Dominick Callara, who defeated Southwestern’s Kenji Walter in the 110 final.
Five Wilson wrestlers are continuing to the state qualifier, most notably Hamza Merrick, who defeated Randolph’s Ryan Carpenter in the 285 final.
Newfane is sending four finalists, including two champions in Jakob Lucinski (102) and Aidan Gillings (132). Lucinski scored a 7-0 decision over Chautauqua Lake’s Gavin Burchanowski in the final while Gillings defended his title after a sudden victory over teammate Ayden Buttery.
Quinn Brown highlights the three Roy-Hart wrestlers advancing after he took home the 152 title.
The Division II state qualifier will be held at Lake Shore High School on Feb. 11.
