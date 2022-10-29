AMHERST — One mistake. One kick. One header.
It didn’t take much to decide a game in which neither team gave an inch. In the end, a Niagara Wheatfield foul midway through the first half set up the deciding goal when Claire Woolingham found Emily Woolingham for the only goal of the game as Williamsville East captured the Section VI Class A championship.
The second-seeded Falcons controlled most of the game until Woolingham’s goal, but that’s all the No. 1 Flames needed. It was the kind of game both teams expect to — and usually do — win and there is no consoling the loser.
Questions about “what if” eventually simmer, but never really disappear.
“You can’t win them all,” Niagara Wheatfield coach James Blankenship said. “It is what it is. I don’t have much to say. I’m still trying to deal with my thoughts.”
Neither team allowed many free runs, as the back lines for both teams were able to run down any ball in their portion of the field. When Niagara Wheatfield did get chances to put balls on the net, Williamsville East (15-2) goalkeeper Kelly Carver was impenetrable.
Carver made three point-blank saves in the first half and was consistently in the right place when the Falcons conjured up a last-ditch flurry in the final 10 minutes. After missing five free kicks and three corner kicks, Niagara Wheatfield felt it could have had better ball placement, but acknowledged the Flames’ superb defensive performance.
“They’re very fast and very physical,” Niagara Wheatfield forward Sydney Galas said. “That’s what kept them in the game. Every time we tried to get the ball they stopped us and I give them credit for that.”
Niagara Wheatfield finishes 14-2-1.
Williamsville East advances to the state quarterfinals against the winner of the Section V championship game between Churchville-Chili and Spencerport at 4 p.m. Nov. 5 at Niagara Wheatfield.
Frewsburg 3, Wilson 2
Wilson nearly completed a miraculous comeback, but left the Class C sectional final without a championship trophy for the second consecutive season.
Frewsburg, which also toppled the Lakewomen last season, jumped out to a quick lead and appeared on the verge of running away with the win. Ashlyn Samuelson scored 8 minutes into the contest and Ava Jimerson added a second halfway through the half.
But Leia Cloy put Wilson (13-5) on the board with a penalty kick 13 minutes into the second half and then bombed a shot to tie the game moments later. Yet, Taytum Jimerson scored on a pass from Ava Jimerson with 5 minutes remaining to give Frewsburg the win.
Frewsburg (18-0) will face the winner of the Section V championship between Byron-Bergen and Gananda at 11 a.m. Nov. 5 at Niagara Wheatfield.
