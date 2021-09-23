Niagara Wheatfield volleyball searches for consistent dominance in quest for sectional repeat

GRAND ISLAND — When Niagara Wheatfield High School is humming, there are few Western New York girls volleyball teams better.
The Falcons are so talented that the challenge throughout the season will be maintaining focus for entire matches.
The full Niagara Wheatfield experience was on display during Tuesday’s Class A1 sectional championship rematch at Grand Island. The Falcons were sluggish in the first set, forcing head coach Brandi Cochran to offer an instructional dive on the floor during a timeout, imploring her players to shake off the nerves. And they did.
After dropping the first set in a battle of Niagara Frontier League unbeatens, Niagara Wheatfield caught fire, surrendering 20 points combined in the ensuing two sets. Complacency set in, however, and it dropped the fourth set with the Vikings on the ropes.
Even in the final set, the Falcons went from down 6-0 to winning 25-12. But it made clear that the only obstacle to defending their Section VI championship is themselves.
“I think that we get down on ourselves very easily — we’re not confident,” Cochran said. “Every one of these girls are very skilled and we have very good players. We have some experience and some still learning, but I don’t think they realize how skilled they are and little mistakes start to snowball. As soon as we can stop that negative attitude toward mistakes, we’re going to be way better.”
Some may look at the standings and question why Niagara Wheatfield may not be confident. It is 7-0, the lone unbeaten team in the NFL, and had not dropped a set all season until the Grand Island match. But the bar for the Falcons is much higher than the average team.
Not only is Niagara Wheatfield attempting to repeat as league and sectional champions, but there are desires of making a run at states, three years after reaching the Class A finals. Two current seniors — Elanna Lysiak and Kelsey Tylec — were freshmen on that squad and they want to end their careers how they started.
“With states and regionals (being held) this year, winning sectionals is definitely our No. 1 goal,” Lysiak said. “... Going to states was an experience I will never forget and going back as a senior would be great.”
Confidence is even more critical as the Falcons have developed a balanced offensive onslaught, even after losing versatile All-Western New York selection Emily Brochey to graduation.
As players such as talented eighth-grade setter Lindsay Tylec, sophomore outside hitter Julia Kwitchoff and junior libero Sasha Zayatz become become assertive, Niagara Wheatfield does have the luxury of relying on Lysiak — another All-WNY selection in 2020 — and Tylec for stretches in matches.
In fact, it was Lysiak’s 20 kills that sparked the turnaround against Grand Island, dominating the second and third sets by pounding ball after ball into the middle of the defense. Then it was Tylec who helped take control of the final set after briefly appearing to let the match slip away.
“Obviously we have our hot hitters, and when they’re on, we want to feed them,” Cochran said. “But we have a team where when the ball goes down, sometimes you have to look to see who it was because it’s not always the same girl. As long as we can figure out a way to do that where more and more girls are stepping up and terminating, I think we’re going to be hard to beat.”
Nick Sabato can be reached via email at nick.sabato@gnnewspaper.com and on Twitter @NickSabatoGNN.
