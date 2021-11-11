SANBORN — Finding athletes has never been a problem for Brandi Cochran since taking over the girls volleyball program at Niagara Wheatfield in 2006. Turning those athletes into volleyball players was the struggle.
After a few years of coercing and cajoling players to see her vision, the Falcons began to stack wins. They made it a sectional championship game in 2017. They won it in 2018 and advanced all the way to the Class A state championship game.
Now Niagara Wheatfield is one of the top volleyball powers in Section VI, and thanks to a four-set win over Sweet Home — coached by Cochran’s twin sister Breean Martin — in the Class A sectional title game on Nov. 5, it owns three sectional championships in the last four seasons.
The 20-0 Falcons are on the precipice of another berth to states, with Section V’s Churchville-Chili standing in the way in the Class A Far West Regional at 8 p.m. tonight at Our Lady of Mercy School in Rochester. Armed with a 27-match winning streak dating back to the 2020 Fall II spring season, the next goal is to become a state power.
“We’re just going to keep looking ahead to the next match,” Cochran said. “Our sights were set on a sectional championship, and the fact that we got that was so memorable for these girls, especially for what they’ve gone through the last year and a half. … Our goal is to go in fighting and try to extend to the state level.”
Niagara Wheatfield has historically fielded a competitive volleyball program, but Cochran felt in order to jump into the upper tier of schools in Section VI, players needed to begin playing outside of the fall season.
Players eventually began to play for club teams and in summer leagues, which created a spark for the program and resulted in an uptick in wins. That also helped mold athletes, not just into volleyball players, but to put them into specific positions on the court.
Rarely have the Falcons had the 6-foot front-row players, including this season. But they have a variety of players that can fit into their roles. Elanna Lysiak is an undersized but powerful player at middle hitter, while Kelsey Tylec has a well-rounded game and Sasha Zayatz is a stellar libero. Lindsay Tylec has also stepped into the starting lineup and excelled as an eighth-grader.
“When I first started, I had amazing athletes,” Cochran said. “The drive that these girls had — I never had to worry about that side of that. … You can have four girls that can serve lights out, but if you can’t pass to the target area or if you can’t swing in the front row, then you don’t have enough spread out talent for each skill set for every role.”
Game tape and information is not as easy to come by in volleyball, so Churchville-Chili (14-8) will be a bit of an unknown opponent. However, the Falcons beat the Saints in the Far West Regional to advance to the state semifinals in 2018.
All season, Niagara Wheatfield has focused on eliminating mistakes and maintaining focus for the duration of a match. The Falcons overcame a first-set loss to Sweet Home and faced set-point and five-point hole in the third set, only to come back to win. Such effort will be needed to extend the season again.
“In the pressure situations, sometimes our team would buckle, we found a way to stick with it and push forward,” Cochran said. “... The girls kept their cool. They were jittery and excited and I think the beginning of the match showed that. But they buckled down, and in a sectional final when everything is on the line, they played how they needed to win it.”
Nick Sabato
