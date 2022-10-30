WEST SENECA – No matter the sport, the stakes are always high when competing in a Section VI championship. And when the teams competing are also long-time league rivals, the intensity only enhances.
Behind goals from junior midfielder Noah Siford and senior forward Vinnie DiBello and a 13-save shutout by junior goalkeeper Connor West, No. 2 Niagara-Wheatfield defeated No. 4 Grand Island, 2-0, in the Section VI Class A finals held Saturday on the campus of West Seneca East High School.
In what was an all-Niagara Frontier League affair, this marked the second time in program history the Falcons won the Section VI title, their second in four seasons. The victory also has the Falcons making their first ever trip to the Class A Far West Regionals and will face the Spencerport-Pittsford-Sutherland winner Friday at Spencerport High School.
For Niagara-Wheatfield (13-3-1), winning a sectional title was one of their original goals at the start of training camp. And behind the core pillar of family, head coach John Coulter kept the Falcons together – even after losing three starters to injury during the regular season.
“Honestly, this is the greatest job in the world,” said Coulter, now in his 22nd season with the Falcons. “I think back on all the guys I’ve coached over the years and every one of them is special. We preach family here in Wheatfield and they really are part of the family.”
Just 4 minutes into the match, the Falcons secured a 1-0 lead after a shot from senior midfielder Ryan Bergstorm was deflected into the air, which set up the header for Siford, sailing just over the right shoulder of Vikings senior goalkeeper Marcus Tittle (9 saves.)
“I thought we were a little late on our (defensive) marks,” said Grand Island head coach Frank Butcher about the scoring play. “We gave (Niagara-Wheatfield) a little too much space and they took advantage of it. They got that ball in and credit to them for that.”
Despite trailing by only a goal, the Vikings developed more scoring opportunities, especially late in the second half. With a combination of timely shots and extra men lined up in the offensive third, Grand Island fired all from roughly 20 yards away or closer but were stymied by the goalkeeper West and the Falcons’ defensive unit.
“He’s a rangy kid,” said Coulter about West. “He’s quick on his feet and he’s got great hands. We knew that we could count on him in a big game like this. He hasn’t been tested as much as he was today for a very long time and it was good to see him (excel).”
The Vikings’ plan of offensive pressure broke down in the final minute of regulation. That was when Niagara-Wheatfield’s DiBello broke away from the Grand Island defender, sprinted down the field and fired a short-range goal, which gave the Falcons a 2-0 lead with just 54 seconds remaining.
“The last 20 minutes there, you felt us knocking on the door there, knocking on the door there,” said Coulter. “We just couldn’t put one in and finish it. I felt like it was just a matter of time.”
Despite the loss, Butcher was pleased with how Grand Island (9-9) responded after a 3-8 start through September. The Vikings won their following six contests to reach the sectional championship. Their 2-1 victory against Williamsville South in the Class A semifinals on Tuesday was the first time Butcher had a full roster at his disposal this season.
“I can’t say that I could be any more proud of the guys because of the effort that they’ve put in over these last three weeks once we got everybody healthy,” said Butcher, who completed his 12th season with the Vikings. With only four seniors graduating, Grand Island is projected to have all 18 underclassmen return for the 2023 season.
NOTE: With Niagara-Wheatfield and Lewiston-Porter winning the Section VI Class A and B-1 titles, respectively, this is the first time the Niagara Frontier League has had two sectional champions in the same season since 2006 (Kenmore West Class AA, Kenmore East Class A.)
