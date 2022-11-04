Niagara Wheatfield didn’t have enough juice in the tank to overcome one more obstacle.
The Falcons fell behind Section V’s Spencerport by two goals in the first half and could not complete the comeback, falling 4-1 in a Class A state quarterfinal on Friday at Spencerport High School.
It was the first time in program history that Niagara Wheatfield advanced to the Far West Regional, which is the accomplishment coach John Coulter expressed to his team after the season-ending loss.
“There’s a lot of teams that were sitting home tonight that would have loved to be here tonight,” Coulter said. “They earned that and they should be proud of that.”
Josiah Warrington scored off a corner kick midway through the first half to give the Rangers a 1-0 lead, but just as the Falcons began to build some momentum, Andrew Wiebeld scored with 53 seconds left in the first half to take a 2-0 advantage.
Coulter did not feel like that was the critical tally, because Niagara Wheatfield came back in the second half and cut the lead on a Vinnie DiBello goal from Evan Henry in the 51st minute. Instead, it was the third goal. DiBello missed on a chance to tie and 10 minutes later, a blocked shot on a direct kick came to Spencerport’s Zach Tortora for back-breaker.
“We were knocking on the door and had a lot of opportunities until that point,” Coulter said. “... I still say he was offsides. There was a guy who sprinted behind our defensive line and all three guys thought he was offside, so they didn’t bother to mark him.”
Niagara Wheatfield finishes the season 13-4-1.
