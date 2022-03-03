BUFFALO — “I love this group of guys.”
As Erik O’Bryan wiped sweat from his brow in the hallway outside the locker room following Niagara Wheatfield’s 77-72 win over Hutch Tech in the Section VI Class A-1 semifinals Tuesday at Buffalo State College, he had a lot to say. Most of it was praise for a team that refuses to disappear.
Less than a week after surviving a two-point win over Kenmore West, the top-seeded Falcons put fans back on the edge of their seats against the No. 4 Engineers
A 21-0 run to end the first half seemed to put Niagara Wheatfield in control, only for the Engineers to come back to take the lead on a 26-4 run in the third. Then the Falcons made three 3-pointers and found a way to win in the fourth quarter.
O’Bryan will find teaching lessons down the line, but his message during and after the game was simply to find a way to win the game. As he led the charge into the student section to celebrate, winning was the only thing that mattered in the moment.
The Falcons return to the sectional finals for the second consecutive season and will face No. 2 Williamsville East at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday for their first title since 1973.
“I can’t remember a lot of teams that have been able to do what these guys do,” O’Bryan said. “(Hutch Tech) is coming non-stop at you, they’re making shots, the momentum is all in their favor, Wyatt (Cooper) fouls out of the game and they find a way. They find a way to do it.”
MORE: Photo gallery from Niagara Wheatfield's win over Hutch Tech
Niagara Wheatfield (20-2) trailed 19-18 at the end of the first quarter, but several of their misses were wide-open 3-pointers or layups that rolled off the rim. Xander Fletcher was able to get to the rim throughout the first half, but after going scoreless in the opening quarter, T.J. Robinson came alive with seven points in the second.
With Robinson activated, Fletcher had free run, with options to dish it off, pull up from beyond the arc or take it all the way to the rim. The junior point guard was announced Niagara Frontier League player of the year on Thursday and showed why by scoring 11 of his game-high 24 points to turn a two-point deficit into a 19-point lead at halftime.
“They spread the court out and it just opened up lanes to kick out to my teammates to hit shots,” Fletcher said. “Sooner or later we were going to get hot. We just had to feel it out.”
The Falcons’ lead would evaporate as quickly as it was built. The full-court press they shredded at times in the first half suddenly became problematic. And then the misses crept back in as Hutch Tech (12-8) was relentless in transition.
Jahleeio Dowell scored 15 of his 20 points in the second half, while T.J. Jacobs added 14 of his team-high 22 after halftime for the Engineers and it took a cold-blooded shooter to end the run.
Ty Kwitchoff made three shots in the game and they all came at significant moments. The junior came off the bench to hit a buzzer-beating 3 at the end of the first quarter and then ended Hutch Tech’s run to tie the game going into the fourth quarter. Kwitchoff also joined Robinson in hitting back-to-back 3s to start the fourth quarter and Niagara Wheatfield never trailed again.
“After missing a few early in a game, I don’t like to think about it too much. I just like to keep shooting,” Kwitchoff said. “That’s my job on this team, so I’m not going to take it away from myself.”
Robinson’s contributions were critical in the first-half run, but he again went scoreless in the third quarter and the team’s top shooter did not have a 3-point field goal. He missed a few open attempts in the first half and O’Bryan knew he needed to make a few for the Falcons to win.
As expected, Robinson snapped the net with a triple on the opening possession of the final frame and connected on another to push the lead to eight late in the game. Robinson would score eight of his 15 points in the fourth to seal the win.
“He’s going to make big shots. He always does,” O’Bryan said. “He’s a four-year starter and he’s always going to make that big shot. He was good.”
Wyatt Cooper pitched in 10 points for Niagara Wheatfield.
Nick Sabato can be reached via email at nick.sabato@gnnewspaper.com or on Twitter @NickSabatoGNN.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.