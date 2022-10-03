SANBORN — Entitlement doesn’t exist on the Niagara Wheatfield soccer pitch. Seniority isn’t rewarded with playing time. Players are awarded minutes through talent and hard work, nothing else.
That ideology imposed by coach James Blankenship since he became head coach three seasons ago trims off jealousy, talks of favoritism and attempted politicking. It has also netted a lot of wins.
Niagara Wheatfield has gone 36-5-1 under Blankenship, including 28-2-1 in the Niagara Frontier League. The Falcons are 11-0 this season and have clinched a second consecutive berth in the NFL championship game, while seeking their second league and sectional crowns in three seasons.
More glaring is that Niagara Wheatfield is unbeaten and uses underclassmen to do most of the scoring damage. Its top four scorers are sophomores, but Blankenship says the biggest challenge was blending styles of play, not setting team roles.
The results are hard to argue as the Falcons continue to thump opponents. They have not played a one-goal game since the season opener and have played only two two-goal games.
Niagara Wheatfield has outscored opponents 65-8 thus far and is doing so in a league with four of Section VI’s top seven scorers and four of the section’s 10 highest scoring teams.
“I don’t care if you’ve been here four years,” Blankenship said. “If she’s better than you and she can get done what’s got to be done, then she’s going to take your spot. If you want it back, then work harder in practice to get it back.”
Getting the sophomores to gel wasn’t a tough task. They are friends off the field and some of them play travel soccer together. Marisa Rickard and Sydney Galas have a rapport from travel soccer and it has been evident on the score sheet.
Rickard, a third-year varsity player, is tied for 13th in Section VI with 34 points, all coming on 17 goals. Galas and classmate Caitlin Parker have added a scoring punch with 10 goals apiece, but also are adept at creating opportunities for teammates.
Galas, Parker and Kacey Mosher have combined for 20 of the team’s 29 assists, while sophomores in total have accounted for 74.8% of Niagara Wheatfield’s 139 points this season.
Part of the success is that upperclassmen don’t view the quartet as sophomores. They are just soccer players who can produce. It also helped that all of them played varsity last year, too.
“We’re already super close and hang out all the time,” Rickard said. “It’s easy to know what (Galas) is going to do and when she’s going to do it.”
Combined with a talent-first mindset program-wide, the underclassmen — 10 of the 21 players on the roster are freshmen or sophomores — are allowed to thrive thanks to an experienced back end.
Gwen Jarosz is one of the best defensive players in Western New York, while fellow seniors Katie Dena, Tori DiCarlo and Sara Maghraks provide talent and leadership. Senior Tristan Davis took up playing goalkeeper late in her career, but she has settled in and is an experienced all-around athlete.
“I’m just happy for the (sophomores) to score,” said Jarosz, who is committed to Division I Cleveland State. “I don’t really care who scores, to be honest, as long as we win. … If they’re scoring now, I feel like they’ll score in the future. I’m excited for them.”
Putting personal accomplishments aside also comes easier when there is added motivation to win. The Falcons are set up for years of success because of their youth, but veteran players remember the disappointment of falling short of postseason aspirations last season.
Niagara Wheatfield lost to Grand Island in both the NFL championship game and the Section VI Class A-1 semifinals. A few different bounces could have meant Niagara Wheatfield made the state quarterfinals instead of Grand Island, and it is not forgotten.
“We’re here for one purpose,” Blankenship said. “It’s a team and we live and die as a team. Whether you play or not, the girls on the bench are up and cheering their teammates. You can be a good teammate to the people on the field from the bench.”
