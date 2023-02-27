BUFFALO — Niagara Wheatfield is no one-year wonder.
When Erik O’Bryan set out to rebuild the program in 2011, he wanted the Falcons to be a frequent visitor to Buffalo State. After a 68-39 trouncing of No. 3 International Prep in a Section VI Class A-1 semifinal on Monday, Niagara Wheatfield made its fourth trip to the semifinals in five years and will be making a third consecutive trip to the championship game.
Second-seeded Niagara Wheatfield is the reigning Class A-1 champion and will face No. 1 McKinley at 8:30 p.m. Saturday and O’Bryan did not shy away from the fact that last year’s finish against Amherst in the overall Class A sectional championship left a sour taste. But despite losing three starters from last season, the Falcons are back and have a chance to remain on top.
“We’ve got guys playing that sat on the bench last year the whole year,” O’Bryan said. “They were juniors, but they bought in, they developed their games, they did what we’re supposed to be doing in the offseason, they listened to what we’re doing as a program and now that it’s their opportunity to play, they’ve taken advantage of it.”
Niagara Wheatfield (16-6) left no doubt as to which team was better Monday, but I-Prep was the more athletic team. It was the team that thrived off creating turnovers and playing in the open court. and the Falcons broke their will by beating them at their own game.
A Xander Fletcher 3-pointer gave Niagara Wheatfield a 14-10 cushion at the end of the first quarter, but then it blew the game open. The Falcons didn’t use full-court pressure, but they played tight to their man in their zone and tipped balls up and away, creating chances for easy, uncontested layups.
I-Prep (15-7) was outscored 25-5 in the second quarter, as Niagara Wheatfield opened the frame with a 20-2 run. and by the third quarter, the frustration was visible. Shawn Watson found open lanes to the hoop, and when the ball went into the paint, it typically ended with a layup or a trip to the free-throw line.
““I-Prep, they’ve been on a small court the whole year, the bigger court just to space it out for us helped us out,” Fletcher said. “We have kick-out shooters with Ty (Kwitchoff) and Dan (Liberti) and big Luke (Walck) in the middle just helps a lot.”
No player shined in that second quarter more than Fletcher, who was itching to get back to Buffalo State. Fletcher scored 24 points in last year’s win over Hutch Tech in the semis, but his next two games on the court were a struggle to score. He tallied a total of 16 points, which was less than his season average.
Fletcher wasn’t thinking about last year when the game actually began, however. He was just doing what he has been all season. He scored 13 points in the second quarter and 22 of his game-high 29 in the first half.
He pulled out all of his tricks. He nailed three 3-pointers, scored in transition and hit a few floaters in traffic. Fletcher also found his teammates when necessary. When to involve others and when to look to score has been an ongoing discussion with O’Bryan, but Fletcher deftly picked his spots against I-Prep.
“He’s starting to get some urgency, where he’s a total team player,” O’Bryan said. “I think sometimes I hold him down, I’ve stopped him from scoring sometimes because he does move the basketball so well. He’s starting to really take his shots when they’re there and he’s gonna make us really tough if he continues to do that.”
Niagara Wheatfield was considered a team to beat for most of the season because of what it did last year. The Falcons won a sectional championship and went undefeated in the Niagara Frontier League. When a team knows what postseason success feels like, it’s easy to look ahead.
But so far this year, Niagara Wheatfield has played better to start sectionals than it did a season ago. The Falcons squeaked out a win against Kenmore West in a quarterfinal game and then held off a Hutch Tech rally to win by five.
This season, however, Niagara Wheatfield preceded Monday’s 29-point win with a 42-point win over Sweet Home on Friday.
“Telling these guys to try to repeat is not the easiest thing in the world when you’ve got a target all year long,” O’Bryan said. “... It gets tough to get up for every single game like that, I get it and they’ve been able to handle that pressure. … I feel like they’re just playing free. This is our season, this is where they wanted to be since November and we’re back at it.”
Walck finished with 13 points for the Falcons, while Watson added 12 and Kwitchoff chipped in nine.
