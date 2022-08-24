SANBORN — As the Erik O’Bryan era commenced for Niagara Wheatfield football, he made no declarations of championships, playoff appearances or winning seasons. This year is about building toward reaching those goals in the future.
O’Bryan is the fourth head coach in seven seasons for a Falcon program that has not qualified for sectionals since 2011, including a 1-8 finish last year. During that time, the team has struggled with stability and participation.
There are 30 players on the varsity roster this year and the junior varsity is pushing 40. But O’Bryan isn’t just looking to build a long roster of names — he’s looking for a roster with the right ones. He wants players who want to play football and prioritize the time it takes to be successful.
Niagara Wheatfield wants to win more games than a year ago, of course, but a Class A1 division that features Clarence, Frontier, Jamestown and Williamsville North is a gauntlet.
“I don’t want kids that just want to get a jersey on a Friday night, I want kids that want to be here,” O’Bryan said. “We had a couple seniors who quit over the summer and decided enough was enough. … They decided they wanted to do some other things and that’s a good thing. If you have kids who don’t really want to be here, then you’re not really going to be able to get them to do what you want them to do.”
O’Bryan knows what it takes to rebuild a program from the depths of the standings to a sectional championship, having done so last season with the boys basketball team. He also has several players who understand the challenges as well.
Among those players for Niagara Wheatfield is Xander Fletcher, who threw for 1,383 yards and 13 touchdowns while completing 59.9% of his passes last season. He also hauled in more interceptions on defense (6) than he threw as a quarterback (4).
Seniors like Fletcher are hoping to help create O’Bryan’s desired environment to help the Falcons rise over the next few seasons.
“It’s a new energy,” Fletcher said. “Everyone’s hardworking and aggressive. We’re just trying to win out here.”
In the meantime, Fletcher has plenty of weapons to work with this season, with nearly every member of the team being a multi-sport athlete. Slot receiver Alex Darlak was the Section VI pentathlon champion. Tremell Mathews is a state-qualifying wrestler, as is his brother Te’Shaun, who led the team with 503 rushing yards and four touchdowns a year ago.
Fletcher’s favorite target is Shawn Watson, who at 6-foot-2 has a combination of size, speed and athleticism that quietly made him one of the top receivers in Section VI. Last year as a sophomore, Watson had 452 yards and seven touchdowns on 31 receptions.
“We’re just on a different page,” Fletcher said of Watson. “Our connection is so strong. We practice together all the time.”
Giving Fletcher time to utilize his weapons is yet again key. While Niagara Wheatfield is athletic, it does not have many players with size, particularly on the offensive and defensive lines.
The Falcons averaged 4.1 yards per carry last season, a strong clip over time, but one that did not lead to many explosive plays. An emphasis this season will be for Fletcher to make more throws underneath instead of holding for deep balls downfield, which should take pressure off his blockers.
“I do believe we’re going to be better up front across the line,” O’Bryan said. “Xander throws a better ball than I’ve seen over the course of the season. He had a year under his belt and I think he’s learned a whole lot of things, meaning it doesn’t have to be the big play. Hit the guy on the quick route and let him run after the catch. He’s got guys who can do that.”
Niagara Wheatfield hosts Hutch Tech to open the season at 7 p.m. Sept. 2.
