Julia Kwitchoff wasn’t going to let one game define her superb sophomore campaign. But she was going to use it to get better.
Kwitchoff transformed into a dual-threat player for Niagara Wheatfield softball last season, both at the plate and in the pitcher’s circle. Her contributions in both areas of the game helped the Falcons bring home the Niagara Frontier League for the first time since 2019 and just the third time in the last 10 seasons (2012).
In the batter’s box, Kwitchoff had an astounding .581 batting average along with seven home runs and a NFL-best 51 RBIs. and behind her fastball and curveball combination, Kwitchoff served as the Falcons’ ace, winning a dozen games, posting a 2.36 ERA and striking out 136 batters along with being named the NFL’s pitcher of the year award recipient.
One way or another, Kwitchoff was likely going to get the best of the other team’s top hitters or ace last season. That was until she and her Falcons teammates saw their season end at the hands of Williamsville East in the Section VI Class A-1 semifinals last May in Sanborn. Kwitchoff walked four batters and allowed two hits through only 2 2-3 innings of work and the Flames scored all their runs without making contact to secure the 4-3 victory, ending Niagara Wheatfield’s season at 18-4 overall.
But instead of dwelling on that disappointing ending, Kwtichoff used that moment to her advantage this past offseason. Now a junior, Kwitchoff changed her outlook towards the game by not sweating the small stuff during an at-bat or in the field. and while they competed in a tournament in Myrtle Beach last week, which included a 9-6 loss to Lawrence County (Ky.) on April 4, the Falcons will officially return to Section VI play when they host NFL rival Kenmore West Wednesday afternoon at Terry Harvey Stadium.
Kwitchoff moved past the adversity which stemmed from the Williamsville East loss — which denied the Falcons a shot at continuing towards winning a Section VI title since 2011 — rather quickly and added what she learned from the outing to her off-season regimen.
“I try not to let one game define my career or how I play as a person,” Kwitchoff said. “Even when I was practicing in the off-season — maybe I was throwing a bad pitch during that game — I definitely worked on that one pitch. And, I also have worked on my hitting and how to pitch because I know Will East had a really good pitcher last year. So, I worked on how to hit more change ups and just like different positions where they would pitch it.”
Now in his third year at the varsity helm for Niagara Wheatfield, head coach Kevin Schucker has known Kwitchoff since her seventh grade year when he coached her at the JV level in 2019. Schucker was then promoted to the varsity level in 2020— and made young Julia a varsity letterman — before the season was canceled due to the COVID pandemic.
Schucker described Kwitchoff as “a natural leader” and the “heartbeat” of the Falcons and envisions her becoming the new team leader like former shortstop — and now St. John’s University player — Elanna Lysiak held last spring. and once everything clicked for Kwitchoff last year, Schucker said there was no holding back, stringing together performances like he had never seen before in over 25 years of coaching.
“I think, just from the get-go last year, she was on fire all year,” Schucker said. “She definitely showed a lot of signs before that, but, last year, everything just clicked from Day One.”
There’s always been a burning competitive fire inside Kwitchoff. Not only has she competed for the school’s girls volleyball program but she’s also part of a sports family. Her brother, Ty, was a sharpshooter on the wings for Niagara Wheatfield basketball in recent years and helped the Falcons win their first sectional title in 50 years in the 2022-23 campaign.
Her father, Jim, was Reggie Witherspoon’s right-hand man coaching the men’s basketball team at the University at Buffalo from 2000 to 2013, was part of the Bulls’ staff that won the MAC regular season title in 2008-09, made two trips to the MAC Tournament championship and coached players like Turner Battle and Javon McCrea.
But Julia, who was an All-Western New York selection in 2022, has been able to rein in that competitive fire quite well, as she has been told by many that she has a calm demeanor when she competes on the diamond for the Falcons. The explanation is simple — she tries not to put too much pressure on herself and just plays the game. A combination of a good pre-game warm-up and communicating with long-time catcher Maris Huff leads to Kwitchoff’s strong outing.
“I just try not to show emotion and I try to keep everything in my head,” said Kwitchoff, who serves as first baseman for the Falcons when not pitching. “And, I just try to keep a rhythm of being steady and not worry about bad pitches.”
Schucker knows Kwitchoff has the attributes to repeat or have an even greater year individually. But, it’s her attitude towards the game that has made her a pleasure to coach. Last year, after hitting a home run, Schucker asked if she wanted to have the softball as a souvenir. She told him she doesn’t collect the home run balls. To her, as Schucker explained, the big plays are just part of the job.
“She’s no, ‘Look at me,’” Schucker said, adding he hopes her confidence expands even further this season. “She just comes to work every day and does the job. She’s not flashy. She’s not cocky. She’s confident but she’s calm.”
As of now, Kwitchoff is interested in playing volleyball at the collegiate level but is still keeping softball open as an option. But for the next few weeks, all she’s focused on is bringing home more softball titles alongside her teammates to Sanborn — and hopes the lessons over the last 10-plus months carry over.
“I know my team has a lot of hard workers and I know a lot of us play sports and do workouts in the offseason,” Kwitchoff said. “So I have complete trust that we’re ... always gonna overcome and we’re always gonna get stronger as a team and individually.”
First pitch between Niagara Wheatfield (0-1) and Kenmore West is set for 5 p.m.
