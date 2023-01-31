SANBORN — Focused.
That’s the one word Niagara Wheatfield wrestling head coach Rick Sweney used when describing the personality of his senior, Casey Robinson.
“He’s always studying, always looking very intense, really wants to win (and) do the best he can,” said Sweney.
While the physical talent and mental IQ has always been there for Robinson, his own self-confidence has soared exponentially since last February inside Starpoint High School. That was when he defeated Starpoint’s Matt Caldwell in the second-place match of the 215 bracket for the Section VI state qualifier.
It was an impressive feat as Robinson became the only Division I wrestler to win the second-place match after not appearing in the final and joined Lockport’s Kevin Daskavitz as the only other Section VI athlete in the 215 bracket at states. Seeing the intensity up close from Robinson, Sweney said, is the kind of energy he likes to see out of all his wrestlers.
“You know, if you (aren’t) gonna put 110% out on the mat, man, you might as well stay home because it’s not going to happen for you,” he said.
It appears the hard work has paid off for Robinson. In just a two-year span, Robinson has gone from being a middle-of-the-pack wrestler to becoming one of the kings competing in the 215-pound and above brackets in Section VI wrestling. Last season, Robinson finished with a 38-13 overall record and currently has a 27-6 record thus far in his senior campaign.
Robinson’s dedication, according to Sweney, goes far beyond the average high school wrestler’s preparation.
“He’ll study all his (opponents) across the state,” Sweney said. “I mean, I’ve had multiple calls where he’s asking me about this kid from this section that he’s got to wrestle in a tournament at Fulton or whatever… Very dedicated, very hungry, wants to win and he’s doing a great job.”
With moments like that now in his pocket, Robinson has exceeded a rare sense of confidence.
One year later, Robinson embraces the challenging match-ups on the mat, including at the NYSPHSAA Dual Championships this past Saturday in Syracuse.
In Pool A action, Robinson moved up to the 285-pound bracket and pinned Fox Lane’s Kevin Salazar and later had a hard-fought match against Minisink Valley’s Ethan Gallo, the reigning state champion in the 215 bracket. The confidence he gathered from his big victory last winter has stayed with him many months later, especially on the biggest stages against those like Gallo.
“I actually have a really great feeling after that match,” Robinson said following his match with Gallo. “... It just gave me a really, really good feeling about myself. It really boosted my confidence, just to get better.”
The willingness to improve and a passion for the sport, Sweney said, has made Robinson a pleasure to coach the last four years.
“(I’m) very proud of him,” Sweney said. “Nice kid. He’s gonna do good in life.”
Even with his personal success, Robinson said the Falcons have worked together to accomplish many accolades, including a 7-0 record against Niagara Frontier League opponents and securing an at-large bid to join Starpoint as the only other Niagara County program to compete in the Salt City.
“Honestly, I’m actually pretty proud of my team,” Robinson said, who also spent the two years as a two-way lineman for the Falcons’ football team. “... At the end of the day, we all battled through. We all won when we needed to. I’m proud of my team.”
Now with his final opportunity to compete in Albany around the corner, Robinson said his approach has remained the same compared to the start of this season months ago.
“I’m just really trying to finish really strong and just keep pushing,” Robinson said. “Finish the senior year as best as I can.”
Niagara Wheatfield will next compete for the Section VI Class A championship title at 9 a.m. Saturday on the campus of Williamsville South High School.
