SANBORN - Last winter was one for the record books for Niagara Wheatfield boys basketball. But that was last year.
As part of a 21-win campaign, the Falcons won their first ever Niagara Frontier League title and their first sectional title in program history since 1973, when they bested Williamsville East in the Section VI Class A-1 championship.
Fast forward to the present, where head coach Erik O’Bryan and the Falcons are staying in the moment, and more importantly, writing a new chapter. So far, in the 2022-23 campaign, the red-and-black are 4-3 overall, but 3-0 in NFL play.
This season, the Falcons are suiting up four seniors and nine juniors on the roster. Entering the season, the majority of the Falcons had limited, if any, varsity experience.
“Right now, it’s just talking to these guys every day to make sure that they realize that this isn’t the same team as last year,” said O’Bryan, now in his 12th season on the Falcons’ sidelines. “There’s no pressure last year. That team’s a different team. You’re not them. You’re your own team. You have your own identity.”
The Falcons are coming off a 64-55 victory against rival Lockport on Tuesday after trailing 26-19 at halftime before outscoring the Lions 23-5 in the third quarter.
The Falcons have had strong performances from a pair of veterans in senior guard Xander Fletcher and junior forward Shawn Watson. In Tuesday’s win versus Lockport, Fletcher scored a team-high 28 points while adding seven rebounds and three assists. In his view, the Falcons are playing to their strengths.
“Our 3-point shooting is definitely what we’re made for,” said Fletcher, who is averaging a team-high 22.3 points per game. “Just getting the ball movement. Getting the right shots, open shots.”
Comparing his veteran guard to Falcons alum Byron Mulkey, O’Bryan said Fletcher has emerged into a “phenomenal” leader with his new teammates.
“He’s very unselfish,” said O’Bryan. “He’s been very patient and at times I’ll have to grab him and say, ‘Hey, listen man, slow down. You’re playing at one speed and just slow down. Let the game come and you’ll be fine.’ But he’s also knowing when he does need to take over and that’s been impressive to watch so far.”
Watson, meanwhile, had a 13-point, seven-rebound outing against the Lions. Currently second on the team in scoring (12.2) and rebounding (6.9), Watson has learned how to play in hostile environments, including in Niagara Falls, and is willing to pass on leadership to new teammates. “We just got to play our game and be comfortable. It is a hostile environment but me and Xander have been through it before,” said Watson, also a member of NW’s football and baseball teams. “We just got to get our guys ready for it and play hard.”
“He’s a pure athlete,” added O’Bryan. “When Shawn wants to be something, Shawn can be anything he wants. The only thing I get on Shawn sometimes about is that he needs that gritty attitude at all times. He needs that fire inside his belly to make him want to be great. And when he wants that, I mean, I’m sorry, I don’t know who stops him. He’s a beast.”
Other top players for the Falcons include physical guard and junior Derek Jelen, senior forward Dan LiBerti and the two-way versatility of junior center Luke Walck. Walck has already posted five double-doubles through seven games and has recorded 10-plus rebounds in every contest
“He’s really come a long way in - not even just from last season - but from every game that we’ve played,” said O’Bryan. “You can see the improvement just in him alone. That’s been an interesting thing, watching him develop. The sky’s the ceiling for that kid.”
Veteran returning senior guard and 3-point shooting threat Ty Kwitchoff is also set to return for the Falcons when they face Kenmore East on Jan. 3, their first contest following the holiday break.
Noting that championships aren’t decided in December, O’Bryan said the ultimate goal is improving together one basket at a time with the ultimate end-goal in mind. while also improving together - one basket at a time.
“Our goal is we want to be (in the Section VI championships) in March,” said O’Bryan. We want to be there - the last one standing - in March. Everything else is gravy, and right now, our goal is to get better Friday morning.”
