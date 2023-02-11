NORTH TONAWANDA — Time for the Falcons to fly.
That’s how you could describe the feeling around Niagara Wheatfield wrestling as they progressed through the brackets at the Section VI Division I state qualifier Saturday at North Tonawanda High School.
After fighting through challenging tournaments all season — including an at-large bid that ended in an early exit at the NYSPHSAA State Duals last month — the Falcons are sending seven wrestlers to the state championships Feb. 24-25 inside the MVP Arena in Albany.
Niagara Wheatfield’s seven state qualifiers make up nearly a third of the total Greater Niagara region wrestlers (20) competing again in two weeks, one less from a year ago (21).
Behind the Falcons are their Division I counterpart Niagara Falls are once again sending a quintet to the state capital, with four of them returnees from a year ago. Long-time Niagara Orleans League rivals Newfane and Wilson are sending three apiece.
For Niagara Wheatfield head coach Rick Sweney, Saturday was an “awesome day” for the program in a season that included winning the Niagara Frontier League title, among other individual and team accolades.
“Taking seven is pretty good,” Sweney said, who has spent nearly half a century coaching, including previously at Niagara Falls. “Wheatfield’s been a powerhouse for years. Never taken seven (wrestlers) to state and I don’t know if any other school has ever done it, to tell you the truth. … We’re pretty excited. And, what can you say, you’re walking home with a lot of metal, you know?”
Headlining the seven are seniors and brothers Tremell and Te’Shaun Matthews. Tremell, who was the second seed, pinned Niagara Falls’ Grady Peterson in the semifinals and defeated Clarence’s AJ Didas in an 8-3 decision to secure the 132-pound title. Te’Shaun entered as the top-seed in the 138 bracket and showed everyone why, pinning all three opponents, including teammate Chase Richards in the championship. Richards then defeated Ken-Ton’s Sawyer Dickinson in the second-place match.
After advancing last year with a second-place victory, Falcons’ senior Casey Robinson took home the 215 title, by defeating Niagara Falls’ Cameron Hall in the semifinals and then pinning Williamsville North-East’s Max Smith in the championship. Along with Richards, Evan Azbell (110), Garrett Chase (145) and Joe Cicco (160) all had runner-up finishes in their respective brackets to head to Albany. Muntathar Abbas had a third-place finish in the 118.
For the Wolverines, head coach Josh Eagan reacted like a kid on Christmas morning at the event, especially after how senior Cameron Hall clawed his way back to finish in second-place. After falling to Robinson in the semifinals, Hall then pinned Ken-Ton’s Islam Dubashi in the third-place match to advance to a Section VI Class AA championship rematch with North-East’s Smith. In what was the final match of the day, Hall defeated Smith in a 3-1 finish. Eagan said the postseason is all about individual success.
“If you would have asked me, would we rather, as a team, win the class (AA) tournament or send to him to states next week? 100%,” Eagan said. “It’s all about the end. It’s all about the individual kids, you know what I mean? Like, team scores. Great. You know, dual meets are awesome. And it would have been nice to win a class tournament. But if I can trade going to states for the class title, 100%, without a doubt. Because at the end of the day, that’s what it’s all about — this time of year.”
Earlier in the finals, senior teammates and long-time friends Jaden Crumpler and Amarfio Reynolds Jr. once again met in the finals of the 126 bracket. Crumpler defeated Reynolds in a 7-2 decision. Teammates Eian Peterson and Michael Syposs defended the 110 and 160 brackets. Eian, the sophomore, defeated Grand Island’s Dylan Castiglia in the 110 final while Syposs defeated Wheatfield’s Cicco in a 12-0 major decision. Older brother Grady finished third in the 138 bracket.
In what was one of the most intense finishes of the day, North Tonawanda junior Dylan Gagnon defeated Sweet Home’s Cameron Millender in a sudden-death victory in the 152 finals, now representing the Lumberjacks on the biggest stage, who were hosting the state qualifiers for the first time since 2018. As Gagnon said, the two had just faced off last Saturday at the Section VI Class A championships, so there was some familiarity heading into the state qualifier.
“We knew all we had to do was push, push, push, push, push all the way to the end,” Gagnon said. “Grind out a hard win but wins come how they come so we’ll take it.” A Gagnon-Millender rematch could happen again in Albany as the Sweet Home senior then defeated Clarence’s Joey Kelleher in the second-place match.
After entering the day as the sixth-seed in the 172 bracket, Lockport junior Liam Whalen had an impressive day, knocking off Niagara Wheatfield’s Dante DiFiglia in the consolation semifinals and then Jamestown’s Carson Bane in a 2-1 decision in the third place match. Whalen was then pinned by Lancaster’s Mikey Schaefer, the bracket’s top-seed.
Grand Island finished the day with three top-finishers, including Dylan Castiglia’s third place finish in the 110 bracket.
Newfane, Wilson send trio each to states
Newfane is sending a pair of state qualifiers and all four of its wrestlers placed in the top-four of their brackets at the Division II tournament held at Lake Shore High School.
Entering as the number-one seed sophomore Aidan Gillings defended his 132-pound championship, pinning both Fredonia’s Cameron Ingram and Iroquois’ Sam Donovan before defeating teammate and classmate Ayden Buttery in the finals in a 5-4 decision. Buttery still advances to Albany as he defeated Randolph’s Caden Inkley — the overall third place winner — in the semifinals.
Junior Jakob Lucinski was also victorious for the Panthers in the 102 bracket. Entering the tournament as the second-seed, Lucinski defeated Roy-Hart’s Lucas Kimber and Chautauqua Lake’s Gavin Burchowski to reach the finals before upsetting top-seeded Dylan Newman of Falconer in a 4-3 decision.
In what was his final tournament of his Panthers career, Miguel Salas finished third in the 138 bracket.
Out of its trio advancing, Wilson will be represented by two finalists
Medina will be sending Dominick Callara, who finished as the runner-up to Southwestern Kenji Walters in the 110 bracket.
Quinn Brown was Roy-Hart’s lone top-four finalist as he finished third in the 152 bracket.
NOTE: A full notebook featuring other news and notes from Saturday’s Division I tournament will be released on Monday.
