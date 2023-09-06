SANBORN — Niagara Wheatfield may not have repeated as a sectional champion, but it still did some damage last year.
A roster that featured many returning players with more expanded responsibilities, the Falcons rattled off a dozen victories to start their regular season, which ended in a three-way split for the Niagara Frontier League title with Grand Island and Lockport.
But after the team experienced “kind of another rebuilding year” last season, including an overall 16-3 finish, Niagara Wheatfield head coach Brandi Cochran felt the difference maker came in the season-ending Class A semifinal against Williamsville East. The Falcons won the first set but Cochran felt the red-and-black left too many opportunities out on the court for the victory, adding the team could have been “maybe a little bit more competitive” against the Flames and needed to find ways to finish.
“We took the first set and I don’t know if we kind of got relaxed and felt like we had it in the bag already,” said Cochran, now entering her 18th season with the Falcons. “And then they took the next three and we didn’t even push it to a fifth (set). So, I think even just getting to the fifth set or really finding a way to finish a set in our favor so that we maybe could have gotten to the finals. … I just think we needed to push more to try and make it. You’re trying to make it to a final. I was hoping we could do that but I was proud of the girls, no matter what.”
Once again, the Falcons are off to a strong start to league play with a pair of victories against Niagara Falls and Kenmore East and will next face rival North Tonawanda Thursday. But Niagara Wheatfield has also faced outside competition as they advanced to the quarterfinals before falling to host Williamsville South in the Billies’ tournament last Friday.
Two veterans who have experienced both the highs and lows of Falcons volleyball are senior outside hitter Julia Kwitchoff and sophomore setter and hitter Lindsay Tylec. Both have been varsity letterwinners under Cochran for the last four seasons, with Kwitchoff since her freshman year and Tylec since she was in seventh grade.
Kwitchoff, who finished with 215 kills and 157 digs last season, said the Falcons played well all season but just got into their own heads against the Flames, admitting she and her teammates were trying to place the ball in open spots but gave up too many easy opportunities. Kwitchoff added the Falcons got frustrated not only with themselves but how they looked as a team overall. Now with a roster full of some of her softball teammates that lost the Class A1 championship in June and other multi-sport athletes, Kwitchoff said this year’s group is a “mentally strong team,” which will pay dividends as the season progresses.
“We all know what it's like to be on a competitive playing field and what it's like to be against a really good team,” Kwitchoff said. “So, I think just focusing on what you can do and what you can do to help your team but also what's best for the team. You want to do what's best for everyone. So, I think if that means giving up a spot or maybe getting subbed out, you just have to do what's best for everyone.”
The Falcons lost starters like Sasha Zayatz and Allison Failing to graduation but those like seniors Abbigail DiRienzo and Grace Bernhard plus incoming sophomore Olivia Scozzafava and junior Sophia Smith are expected to have larger roles in the offense.
Tylec (275 assists in 17 matches) was once in the shoes of not Scozzafava but also many of the Falcons newcomers. This season, Tylec said the goal is making everyone, regardless of experience, “feel at home.”
“They just bring a lot of talent to the team that will help us definitely do really good this season,” Tylec said. “They have a lot of potential that will make us a good team for sure this season.”
While there wasn’t one specific skill that led to the team’s early postseason exit last season, Cochran said, along with a defensive mindset, the team needs to focus on improving in a combination of serve-receiving, killing and sticking together as a team.
“ We cannot be pigeonholed to one (side), for one part of the offense,” Cochran said. “I think that first ball initially needs to be playable number one, and then, number two be accurately passed to the target, so that we can set up our main hitters and have options for my setters. … The better the pass, the easier it will be for (our setters) to make decisions and we can set up and get a kill.”
The Niagara Wheatfield - North Tonawanda match is set to begin at 6 p.m. Thursday at North Tonawanda High School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.