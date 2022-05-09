SANBORN — Around 9 a.m. on May 7, 2021, Kevin Schucker received an urgent phone call from his sister. His niece was undergoing a high-risk pregnancy and he was concerned it was about the scheduled cesarean section that day. Instead he learned his brother-in-law had committed suicide.
On the eve of the one-year mark of that day, Schucker returned home feeling guilty. He was subdued and not in his normal state of mind. He felt so guilty about his coaching performance during Niagara Wheatfield’s 6-4 loss to Sacred Heart earlier in the evening that he sent an apology text to his players. A coach who crafted the team motto, “Be loose, be focused,” was neither.
Counseling helped the family through the suicide of Robert Johnson, but the pain of his loss is still there and they want to do something about it — for themselves and for others who have endured similar fates.
Each year Schucker has coached at Niagara Wheatfield, his teams have attempted fundraisers for various causes and this year was mental health awareness.
Niagara Wheatfield and Lockport banded together to raise more than $1,400 and presented it to Mental Health Associated in Niagara County while donning specially designed T-shirts and walking the bases in honor of those afflicted by mental illness prior to Monday’s game.
“If you’re trying to break the stigma, then you have to talk about it,” Schucker said. “Even in his obituary, they put the reason why (he died). We’ve been open on it on social media just to talk about it and try to break that stigma.”
Schucker hasn’t divulged all of the details of his brother-in-law’s death to his players, but they know the gist. He feels obliged to tell the story of a man known for his hearty laugh whose inner demons tormented him enough to take his life the same day his twin grandchildren were born.
By sharing his grief, Schucker hopes it will encourage someone else to receive assistance if needed or to help put someone on alert to see signs of a friend or family member in need of aid.
“It’s important to share my story to know that we’re human and these things affect everybody,” Schucker said. “Softball is like life. You’re going to get knocked down and it’s always about how you get back up. You don’t let that loss define you or you don’t let that tragedy in life define you.”
•••
Johnson’s death is a reminder there is no accurate stereotype for someone with a mental illness. One in five people battle a mental illness and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention conducted a 2020 survey that found 1 of 4 young adults experienced thoughts of suicide in the past 30 days, and those numbers don’t exclude teenage athletes. Games that bring joy in many can bring overwhelming pressure to others.
Roughly 35% of elite athletes experience a mental health crisis, but athletes are often less likely than average to seek help. Roughly 33% of college students experience a mental health condition and while 30% seek help, only 10% find it, according to athletesforhope.org.
Since March, three Division I athletes have died by suicide: Katie Meyer, a goalkeeper for Stanford; Sarah Schulze, a runner for Wisconsin; and Lauren Bernett, a softball player for James Madison. All were presumably happy and successful, but felt the pressure to maintain their success.
MHA executive director Dan Colpoys says similar pressures extend to high school student-athletes. The organization has made presentations to Niagara Falls and Lewiston-Porter High Schools. They have also counseled well-known and successful prep athletes in the area.
“Athletes are popular and good athletes are even more popular,” Colpoys said. “That doesn’t mean they won’t experience mental health issues. Some of the smartest, physically attractive, well-to-do people are experiencing mental issues. … Anyone can experience a mental health issue at any time.”
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit and sports — along with every other socially interactive activity — were shut down, fears emerged that the mental health of young athletes was in jeopardy. Their hobbies were stripped and routines upended.
Many athletes were certainly affected and a 2015 CDC study found that students who were physically active four or more days per week experienced a 23% reduction in suicidal thoughts and attempts. But as sports are back in full swing, concerns with mental health remain.
Niagara University associate professor Dr. Kenneth Culton believes the situation may not just be a mental health problem, but a societal problem. Sports dominate American culture in the content consumed, recreational activities and even fashion.
So it may be wise to follow the money. Culton believes people tend to latch on to the mental health disorder, which can often be treated if diagnosed and cared for properly. But rarely are the causes of pressure and stress that can inflame mental health problems discussed.
“The societal problems that we have have created all of these problems for young people and I don’t want to boil it down to mental health concerns,” said Culton, who is the chairperson of NU’s sociology department. “That’s part of them problem, but we do a disservice when we discount the larger social issues that youth are facing and how complex an issue suicide is.”
TD Ameritrade conducted a poll that found 25% of families spend $500 or more on their child’s athletics per month, while 8% spend at least $1,000 per month on athletics. Twenty-nine percent of those parents allocated between 26-50% of their annual income toward their child’s sports.
When placing a large investment in something, there's an expected return value. Often that value is a college scholarship, which is statistically improbable. The National Federation of State High School Associations says 2% of high school athletes earn a college scholarship.
Athletes feel the pressure from parents to perform and earn a scholarship, but the pressure to pay for college can also be self-imposed. As the American Psychology Association says, money is the leading cause for stress in the United States.
“The thing that’s unsaid is the economic stresses and pressures of life that are a huge factor,” Culton said. “That may ultimately be bigger concerns or so intertwined with mental health that it’s hard to separate the two. We tend to focus on the individual and mental health instead of the societal illness overall.”
The cost of sports has caused a 7% decline in participation the past decade for kids ages 6 to 12, according to the Aspen Institute. Meanwhile, low-income students may not only feel the pressure to earn a scholarship to pay for college, but the pressure to succeed in athletics is combined with earning a wage to help support their household or responsibilities like caring for siblings that can be foreign to upper-class kids.
“There are class differences in how this is experienced and low-income kids do have different pressures,” Culton said. “They are contributing to the household in a way that is needed. That’s going to change the way they experience pressure of sport, change the way they participate in sport.”
•••
Twenty-five years ago, Schucker was the coach who thought laughter and jokes couldn’t possibly mean a player was focused on winning. Over the years he has softened to the point of desiring his team be loose prior to a game.
He has seen the pressure kids face or place upon themselves. He knows how much money is spent on travel softball, hitting coaches or pitching coaches. Schucker believes all of those factors have cultivated better players, but have also injected some venom into something previously perceived to be pure.
“A kid never wants to strike out, a kid never wants to boot a ball at second base,” Schucker said. “You don’t need to point out they struck out, you don’t need to point out they made an error. My motto is to flush it, move on and get the next one.”
The American athletic model is firmly entrenched and only a lack of cash flow will alter its makeup, so changing interaction with players is the next logical maneuver. Teaching is no longer uniform and it extends to kids who have different physical, mental and societal needs that need to be nurtured in order to provide the best mental state.
“You have to understand where different kids are coming from and the environments they’re coming from,” Culton said. “It probably can’t be a one-size-fits-all program in the work required outside of practices. That’s kind of how they have to think.”
Nick Sabato can be reached via email at nick.sabato@gnnewspaper.com or on Twitter @NickSabatoGNN.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.