Sarah Carlson had some of but not all her answers for life after Niagara Wheatfield.
She knew she wanted to pursue her undergraduate degree at a campus out of state. And whether it was an NCAA-affiliated program or a club team, Sarah wanted to continue playing a sport.
In what was a two-year process, Sarah’s ultimate decision will allow her to achieve all her desires and carry on the family tradition in the Division I rowing world.
In November, as part of Niagara Wheatfield’s fall signing day, Sarah committed to Michigan State University in East Lansing, Michigan. A member of the Big Ten, the Spartans have won four conference championships and three NCAA championships and last won both hardware in the spring of 2009.
By wearing the green-and-white, Sarah, who will join the novice team next year, will now follow in the footsteps of relatives and fellow Niagara Wheatfield graduates in older sister Danielle and aunt Katie Robles. While she also visited Penn State, Sarah fell in love with Michigan State’s campus at first glance. Being far from home is exciting and scary but an exciting opportunity as a Division I student-athlete now awaits.
“It’s really exciting going into that big of a school (and) playing a sport,” said Sarah, who competed for the Falcons’ swimming and track programs and graduated in June. “I feel like going ‘D-One’ (at) a school like Michigan State is a super big accomplishment. … There’s so many perks like getting a tutor whenever you need to or having so many people that will help you through college. That definitely is a big part, to me.”
While Sarah went through a more traditional recruiting process in rowing, Danielle thought she was initially going to be a collegiate swimmer until her senior year at Niagara Wheatfield but still chose Michigan State, where she is now currently majoring in its chemical engineering program.
As a freshman, Danielle tried to walk on to the Spartans’ rowing team but tryouts were canceled due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. For the last two seasons, Danielle was part of the Spartans program, including an eighth place finish at the Big Ten Championships May 14 in Indianapolis. While she will not row her senior year due to a “taxing” academic schedule, Danielle said she hopes her younger sister has just as good of an experience as she has had on campus and in the program.
“There’s just so many things that are new to experience (that) I just hope she gets to do all of them,” Danielle said. “So many people to meet and going to such a new big place and (just have) an open mind to try anything. You’ll just get a lot of experiences that way and meet a lot of exciting, cool people.”
While her nieces were “natural” track and swimming athletes in high school, Robles admitted she was a “mediocre” athlete at Niagara Wheatfield before she arrived at East Lansing in 2000. Michigan State’s rowing program had just earned varsity status after years of being a club sport. By her sophomore year, Robles earned scholarship status and was part of the program before graduating in 2005.
Robles said the Spartans program has improved immensely over the last 20 years and will have a full circle moment as niece Sarah will be coached by her former novice coach, Stacy Rippetoe.
“(Rowing) is the ultimate of team sports,” said Robles, who still lives in Michigan. “... I’ve always hoped for the best for the team. Watching my nieces go there was just kind of the cherry on top. It’s just really, really awesome.”
Also accepted into the school’s nursing program, Sarah hopes all her training from her athletic career at Niagara Wheatfield, including the six-day a week routine of practicing or competing during the school year will help her mentally prepare for the transition to a college athletics schedule.
“You genuinely have to love what you do,” Sarah said. “And just definitely find the fun in your sport, even. Like, there’s so many times during sports where you get really down and not like it at that time. But always try and find the fun in it.”
