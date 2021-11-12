Niagara Wheatfield girls volleyball punches ticket to states

ROCHESTER — The Niagara Wheatfield Lady Falcons volleyball team has created a tradition of excellence for quite some time. In 2018, they reached the state finals and have won two Section VI and three Niagara Frontier League titles since then.
Friday night, at Our Lady of Mercy School, the Falcons (21-0) continued their dominance, as they defeated Churchville-Chili in four sets, 25-22, 25-21, 21-25 and 25-21, in the Class A Far West Regional. The win catapulted NW to another state final four, where it'll look to hoist their first state crown.
All four sets were action-packed, but in the end, the key seniors from Niagara Wheatfield helped lead the Lady Falcons back to the final four.
In the first set, Wheatfield trailed once early but used its power to get ahead. Kills from seniors Elanna Lysiak, Krissa Bissell, Kelsey Tylec and Emily Quider helped get the Falcons a lead as high as six. Churchville rallied back from down 19-13 to get as close as two, but Lysiak hammered home the final kill for the Falcons and gave the VI champs a 1-0 lead.
Set two was a constant back and forth. Churchville got out to a three-point lead early, but Wheatfield came back.
Late in the set, Wheatfield led 22-21. Churchville-Chili looked certain to tie the match, as the ball nearly hit the court, but was saved by the Falcons. The point seemed so sure for the Saints, the team gathered to celebrate then realized what had happened. The point was eventually won by NW, which would go on to win the second set, 25-22. The win gave NW a commanding 2-0 lead.
In the third set, the Saints got off to a 4-2 lead, but it didn’t last long, as the Falcons reeled off the next six points to take an 8-4 lead, which led to a Chili timeout. Churchville rallied back to tie it at 12 and it was back and forth from there. After trailing 15-14, Chili rallied off four straight points, ensuing a Wheatfield timeout. Following the timeout, Wheatfield scored the next two to inch closer, 18-17.
With the score 21-20 in favor of the Saints, Chili would rally off four of the last five points and take set three, 25-21.
In set four, Wheatfield started with a 7-3 lead, but the Saints, as they did much of the night, rallied back to go up 8-7 before a Wheatfiled timeout.
Then Lysiak singlehandedly took over. With the score 15-14, Lysiak jumped and blocked a spike to tie things at 15. Following that, she scored four of the next five Wheatfield points and gave NW a 20-17 lead.
Wheatfield eventually extended its lead, and with the score 24-21, the match fittingly ended with a kill from Lysiak.
The spike sent the Falcons back to the state final four for the first time since 2018.
Following the victory, coach Brandi Cochran was overcome with emotion.
“I knew this was going to be an intense match, because I knew they were solid,” Cochran said.
She added, following the third-set loss, she calmed her players down and reminded them it was going to be a fight against a good Section V champion.
Back in 2018, Lysiak and Tylec were freshmen on the state runner-up. The two played key roles in that team’s state appearance, but their roles have grown so much more since then, and to see their careers come full circle from where it started was an exciting feeling to Cochran.
“The two girls that are now seniors, I don’t know if they ever had plans to get back there,” Cochran said. “This is just a storybook ending for them and the whole team. I want the whole team to experience what states is like. … I’m so happy for those two girls … it could not have ended any better and hopefully we can make a run for it.”
Tylec and Lysiak both agreed, it’s a surreal feeling to be heading back to states as seniors.
Tylec said: “I’m so excited to get to return again. I think we have a lot of potential going forward as long as we keep working together as a team and I’m looking forward to it.”
Lysiak added: “Going to states as a freshman, I honestly thought we’d never make it back. With it being my senior year, it’s really exciting to get another chance at a state title.”
Having two players that have been in the state spotlight before will play a key for Cochran as the team moves forward. Cochran and the duo both agree they learned a bit from their first experience.
“I think it’s going to prepare me well and I think we’re going to come in strong and I’m ready for the chance to do it again,” Tylec said.
“Going the first time, being so young, I honestly didn’t really absorb how big it was,” Lysiak said. “This year I’m definitely going to leave it all out on the court.”
Cochran, who won multiple state titles as a player at North Tonawanda, added: “I think because they’ve seen it, they can kind of talk to our girls who are a little nervous or not knowing what to expect and just play as a team. Everyone’s going to be a little nervous, but I feel they can give them a bit of a heads up of what to expect, and you can’t ask for anything more than that.”
The Lady Falcons will head to Glens Falls’ Cool Insuring Arena to open Class A pool play at 8:30 a.m. next Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.