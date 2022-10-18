SANBORN — Meghan Smith has been waiting almost two decades to field a team like the one she has this year, but she hopes this is the beginning of a long run for Niagara Wheatfield at the top of Section VI girls cross country.
When Smith took over the program 17 years ago there were only four girls, a bit problematic considering seven can run in a meet and five score. But now the Falcons have a boatload of talent that have pushed them into the hunt for Class A sectional championship.
A few weeks away from the sectional meet, Niagara Wheatfield has hardly been touched in the Niagara Frontier League. It also has five runners in the top 45 of the Section VI Class A and is firmly in position to finish in the top-two, barring injuries or illness.
There is a strong quartet of seniors, including one of the section’s top runners in Miranda Gatto. But the Falcons also have a slew of young runners that can keep building a program that has never finished in the top three at sectionals.
“I’ve got a great group of seniors, not only with their talent, but with their leadership,” Smith said. “They take care of the young ones, making them feel included and making sure they want to be here every day.”
Niagara Wheatfield has beaten Frontier in three meets and were the runners-up at the Alden Bulldogs Stampede — the site of the Section VI meet on Nov. 4 — on Saturday, beating third-place Lancaster by 36 points. The Falcons also beat Williamsville North and Clarence by 68 points apiece and Frontier again by 157.
The lone team in their path to a sectional title at the moment is Orchard Park, which has a pair of head-to-head wins, including a 51-point victory at Alden. But although winning would be quite a capper for the seniors who helped build the program, they’re most concerned with ensuring the program continues to ascend when they leave.
“The girls who graduated before me made a very strong impact on me,” said Hayden Geibel, a six-year runner for Niagara Wheatfield. “They impacted how I lead, how I run, what I want to accomplish and I definitely want to see that continue when I’m gone.”
Frontier’s Lillie Bogdan appears to be the heavy favorite to win the individual Class A sectional championship — winning Alden by 43 seconds — but Orchard Park has a heavy presence at the top of the leaderboard. The Quakers placed five in the top 25, led by runner-up Noel Barlette.
Gatto, however, has a point to prove in her final prep cross country season. She was hampered by tendonitis that caused her placement to drop and her times to plateau at the end of track season in the spring.
The senior knows who the top runners are before every race and attempts to keep up with that person or opponents with similar times, but doesn’t try to empty her gas tank earlier than necessary.
She finished more than a minute behind Bogdan and 20 seconds behind Barlette on Saturday, but she is the third-fastest runner in Class A at the moment and wants to prove she can run with the best.
“I was really disappointed (last year),” Gatto said. “I thought I could take maybe 15 seconds off my 3,000 (meters) and a couple more seconds off my 1,500. Once sectionals were over, I was disappointed, but I kind of used it as motivation to keep getting better.”
While Gatto’s career is dwindling to a close, alongside Geibel, Amanda Snowberger and Elaine Raglow-DeFranco, Niagara Wheatfield’s future is promising, regardless of where it finishes in the postseason.
Eighth-grader Teaghan Brady has been rooted in the No. 2 spot all season and should be next in line to replace Gatto, who has set a bevy of school records this season. Smith thought seventh-grader Emily Desiderio might be a junior varsity runner at the beginning of the year, but she has been the No. 3 runner for the Falcons most of the season, just ahead of sophomore Jillian Davies.
With a bit of postseason success, Smith believes it will give them something to chase throughout the offseason so Niagara Wheatfield can make another jump next fall.
“This group of seniors will leave a big hole, but I think the kids behind them are ready to step up and take over their roles,” Smith said. “I think if the younger ones can do as good of a job as these seniors, we can have a (good) program for years to come.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.