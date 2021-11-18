Niagara Wheatfield gets second crack at state title three years after falling in finals

SANBORN — Leading up to the Section VI Class A championship game, Niagara Wheatfield coach Brandi Cochran was concerned her team was not ready to be challenged.
The Falcons steamrolled through the regular season, but dropped the first set of the sectional finals to Sweet Home. And then they answered all the questions Cochran had. Niagara Wheatfield has won all 21 of its five-set matches, with only one going the distance. Cochran now knows her team can handle a challenge.
Now, the Falcons will face their biggest challenge of the season as they compete in the NYSPHSAA Class A volleyball state tournament starting Saturday at Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls. If competing for a state title was not a great enough task, the Class A field is as loaded as ever.
Niagara Wheatfield’s three counterparts are responsible for the last five state championships. Burnt Hills won the 2019 state title and has six since 2004. Wantagh topped the Falcons in a five-set match in the 2018 final and Walter Panas won back-to-back titles in 2016 and 2017.
Saturday’s pool play begins for Niagara Wheatfield in a 9:30 a.m. match against Walter Panas, followed by a break and back-to-back matches against Burnt Hills and Wantagh, respectively. The two teams with the best records compete in the finals at noon Sunday.
“We’re always looking to be challenged,” Cochran said. “... We’re ready for the challenge. I don’t think being over-confident is ever an issue for our team. We’re always going in looking for ways to improve and we’re going to fight. That’s our battle: learning how to fight hard enough to end up winning in the end.”
Although its opponents have championship pedigrees, Niagara Wheatfield also has state experience on its roster. Seniors Elanna Lysiak and Kelsey Tylec were freshmen when the Falcons reached the state final in 2018.
Lysiak vividly recalls the bus ride and hotel rooms. She also remembers coming within two points of a state championship. She believes having the accrued knowledge of playing in a state tournament this time around is beneficial for herself and her teammates.
“Going to states is a little nerve-racking, so having two players have already experienced it all helps calm their nerves,” Lysiak said. “... Just making it to states is rewarding enough, but since we’re going try our best to pull out a state title.”
Cochran also has state tournament experience, winning three championships as a player with North Tonawanda from 1997-1999. But in her first trip as a head coach in 2018, Cochran found herself too frequently concerned about advancing to the next round.
Now her message to the Falcons has been to play with no expectations, high or low. Unlike other sports in the state tournament, each volleyball team plays three matches to get to the finals. And because of potential tiebreaker scenarios, every set is critical.
“When I went in the first time, I was thinking about the overall picture,” Cochran said. “This time I’m thinking of one set a time, one game at a time and not looking to Sunday until we get there.”
Of course, it is hard not to be so close and not think about the prospect of winning a state championship. That is especially true for players who have been close in the past and did not get to compete last season.
Niagara Wheatfield has won 28 matches in a row dating back to last season, which ended with just one loss and a sectional championship. But with states canceled due to COVID-19, it left players desiring more. In fact, Tylec said she “can’t wait for the competitive part.”
“It means even more this year after not being able to compete last year,” Tylec said. “We want to get it all this year.”
Nick Sabato can be reached via email at nick.sabato@gnnewspaper.com or on Twitter @NickSabatoGNN.
