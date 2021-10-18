SANBORN — Niagara Wheatfield winning the Niagara Frontier League championship would have been a pipe dream in September.
On Sept. 16, the Falcons dropped a 3-0 decision at home to Grand Island to fall to 1-5. They were thoroughly outplayed and mustered little offense. To that point, Niagara Wheatfield had three goals in its five losses and its lone win came against Niagara Falls squad that finished the regular season 2-10-2.
John Coulter could not take it anymore.
The Falcon head coach told his team after the game that it was time to start playing or the season would be lost. They responded and stunned Lewiston-Porter four days later, starting a six-match winning streak. The streak included a 6-0 romp of Lockport, which had won a 2-1 contest 26 days earlier.
Niagara Wheatfield’s surge eventually culminated by avenging its early-season loss to the Vikings with a 2-1 win in the NFL championship game, ending Grand Island’s 14-match unbeaten streak and blemishing its perfect league record.
Now, the Falcons — the No. 4 seed in Class A1 — hope that hot play continues when sectional play begins with a home game against No. 5 Kenmore West at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
“At that Grand Island game, my postgame speech was that we were 1-3 in the league and I wasn’t hitting the panic button yet,” Coulter said. “I knew what we were capable of, I shared that with the team and that was our turning point.”
Much like Grand Island, Kenmore West also provides a payback scenario. The Blue Devils beat Niagara Wheatfield twice this year, including in the regular-season finale on Oct. 7 to stop its win streak.
Beating a team three times in a season is a difficult task for any team, but Coulter believes the Falcons would not have beaten Grand Island in the NFL championship game without losing to Kenmore West a week earlier.
Coulter also drew on the 2019 Niagara Wheatfield team, which entered the NFL championship unbeaten, only to fall 1-0 to Lew-Port.
“The loss to Ken West was the impetus to us beating Grand Island,” Coulter said. “It wasn’t going to change anything in the standings — for the NFL or for sectionals. But I think the way we felt after that loss was that we were a better team than that. The game lit a little fire under us for the Grand Island game.”
Coulter credits the midseason improvement to improved defensive play, particularly from goalkeeper Connor West. The sophomore took over the spot from Evan Osetkowski, whose athleticism was needed in the field. West notched four clean sheets, including three during the six-game win streak.
Pair that strong defensive play with the scoring ability of junior Vinnie DiBello — who finished second in the NFL with 17 goals — and Niagara Wheatfield could be a tough team to beat in Class A-2.
“I know that we can compete with anyone,” Coulter said.
Nick Sabato can be reached via email at nick.sabato@gnnewspaper.com or on Twitter @NickSabatoGNN.
NFL point leaders
Robert Woods (L-P): 20 goals, 8 assists — 48 points
Vinnie DiBello (NW): 17 goals, 5 assists — 39 points
Drew Leardini (L-P): 15 goals, 9 assists — 39 points
Spencer Raybuck (KE): 15 goals, 6 assists — 36 points
Brandon Gampp (NT): 12 goals, 6 assists — 30 points
