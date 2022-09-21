SANBORN — High school sports are cyclical, but surpassing 30 consecutive wins doesn’t happen with a crop of good classes.
Niagara Wheatfield is off to a 5-0 start to the girls volleyball season, running its winning streak to 33 in a row in traditional best-of-5 matches. The three-time defending Section VI champions have produced top-notch players, but when they graduate, another group slides into place.
The Falcons have been able to convince girls to start playing young, then groom them well on the junior varsity team before they reaching a varsity program with immense expectations each year.
Coach Brandi Cochran sees errors to correct, but Niagara Wheatfield’s record hasn’t slipped despite the loss of four-year standouts Elanna Lysiak and Kelsey Tylec. The program has become a machine with interchangeable parts that just keeps churning, even when those parts are alterations.
“We’re lucky enough to have talent for players to start young,” Cochran said. “Even if they were role players two years ago, three years ago, now they’re at an age where we can refill a position once they graduate.”
One of the keys to sustained success has been that the majority of the players are grizzled and mature by time they reach the varsity. All but three members of Niagara Wheatfield’s roster last season were juniors or seniors. This year there is only one underclassman.
Cochran says she has been greedy in the past, taking underclassmen on the varsity team because they were better than some other bench options. But sometimes they weren’t yet skilled enough to crack the lineup and not allowing them to play stunted development.
Players now reach the varsity team with strong fundamentals, allowing them to more freely adjust to the speed and sophistication of the varsity level.
“(Gary) Kochems is a great coach and he definitely got me ready for varsity,” junior co-captain Julia Kwitchoff said. “He did a really good job getting the basics down and Cochran picked it up right where he left off.”
Kwitchoff had dazzling moments last season as a sophomore and has grown to become one of the most ferocious hitters in Western New York, but Cochran doesn’t break her rotation to force-feed one hitter.
Lysiak was the team’s go-to hitter last season, but she played middle blocker, which took her off the court for stretches. Being able to spread the ball around keeps opponents from loading up to stop one player and allows the Falcons — especially setter Lindsay Tylec, already a captain as a freshman — to play without pressure.
“I just try to set all of them and it screws the other team up a little bit,” said Tylec, who is now a three-year varsity player. “Setting all of them and moving the ball around really helps. … It makes it easier because they’re everywhere on the court.”
Superstition kept Cochran from divulging whether she felt this group could contend for another sectional championship or another state tournament berth, and she says it’s sometimes hard to read if pressure affects her players.
Cochran actually didn’t mind when Tuesday’s match against Grand Island went past three sets for the first time this season. Niagara Wheatfield has recorded sweeps 27 times during its streak and a challenge provides a chance to answer adversity.
“Always winning isn’t something that teaches you how to persevere and deal with pressure situations,” Cochran said. “No matter what the reason is for the loss, we need to find a way to push through it.”
The Falcons are indeed a loose team that feels there is never a moment deemed too serious to crack a joke. But when expectations are inherent, pressure comes along, which is something they acknowledged.
The veterans from last year’s team are still feeling the sting from failing to reach the state finals, not because they lost, but because they didn’t play their best in the tournament. It’s a moment they want corrected and have made it known to the newcomers.
“I think about it all the time,” senior libero Sasha Zayatz said. “... I don’t want to seem phased when we’re looking at a really good team. You just have to be calm and it all works out.”
