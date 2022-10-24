BUFFALO — Niagara Wheatfield’s story is not one of a team trying to climb the mountain, but instead one of the struggle to stay on top.
After winning a sectional championship in 2020, the Falcons learned just how hard it is to repeat last season. They lost to Grand Island in the Niagara Frontier League title game last year and then fell to the Vikings in double-overtime a the sectional semifinal. This year an unbeaten season was halted by North Tonawanda in the NFL title game.
Such setbacks could be mentally crippling for some teams, but Niagara Wheatfield’s losses have been hardening. They view losses as moments to learn rather than something to pine over.
After falling behind 1-0 to No. 6 Grand Island in the first 10 minutes of a Section VI Class A semifinal on Monday at All High Stadium, the second-seeded Falcons rallied, turning a pitfall into a dominant 6-1 win to move to the doorstep of another sectional championship. They play No. 1 Williamsville East at 2 p.m. Saturday at Sweet Home High School.
“My girls grind, whether we’re winning or losing,” Niagara Wheatfield coach James Blankenship said. “Whether they put one or two in, we’re always going to come back at them with an answer. … We settled down after the first 10 minutes and started playing our game.”
When Jolie Mondoux scored to put the Vikings ahead early, there were reasons for doubt to slip in. Not just with losing to Grand Island (10-8) in the same game as last season, but because of losing to North Tonawanda and tying St. Mary’s to end the regular season. Blankenship knew that notion was a load of hooey, though.
It wasn’t that Niagara Wheatfield (14-1-1) had doubts about whether it could beat Grand Island, because it did in a 4-2 win on Sept. 19. But this was a playoff game and sometimes it takes slaying the dragon to truly finish the quest.
“We came into this game remembering that we lost last year,” said Niagara Wheatfield’s Marisa Rickard, who recorded a hat trick, “and all we wanted to do was win and beat them. They took us out last year so it felt really good to take them out this year.”
Rickard’s first goal shrugged off any jitters and Caitlin Parker’s bomb erased any amount of doubt for Niagara Wheatfield. The first 20 minutes could have become more complicated as it seemed inevitable that Grand Island star and Nebraska commit Ella Rudney would find a way to score.
Double-teams and triple-teams couldn’t stop Rudney from dipping, dodging and running around defenders early in the game. Even when she appeared to be bottled up, Rudney uncorked a shot on target out of nowhere. The entire stadium could feel the goalpost vibrate after her best attempt came on a 30-yard strike that clanged off the pipe.
But with Grand Island buzzing, Parker boomed a 35-yarder that found the back of the net with about 7 minutes left in the half. Niagara Wheatfield swiped the momentum, quelled any future chances by Rudney and outscored Grand Island 4-0 in the second half.
“It gave our team a lot of momentum and got us to know that we were in the game and it’s not over,” said Parker, who had a goal and an assist. “If we score five we still have to keep going, but getting a goal to go up by one gave us a lot of momentum.”
Now that matters with Grand Island have been settled (for now), Niagara Wheatfield can focus on the sectional title game and Williamsville East, which is also seeking redemption after being stunned in the semis by North Tonawanda last year.
“We’re always working for a sectional title,” Blankenship said. “That’s the goal every year. Obviously the NFL championship, too. But it is what it is. You can’t win them all.”
Tori DiCarlo and Katie Dena also had goals for Niagara Wheatfield.
Boys Soccer Lew-Port 4, I-Prep 0
Four second-half goals propelled Lewiston-Porter past International Prep and back into the Class B-2 sectional final.
One of Section VI’s top scorers, Drew Leardini, scored a hat trick and added an assist for the top-seeded Lancers, while Nathan Russell blanked No. 4 I-Prep for his 36th career shutout and his 14th season.
Dominic Massaro also added a goal and an assist, while Joe Leardini notched a goal. Lew-Port coach Rick Sweeney was also impressed by the defensive play of Brody Burnham, David Kennedy, David Pavan and Eli Veltri.
The 18-0-1 Lancers face No. 2 East Aurora (19-0) in a rematch of last year’s B-1 final. The Blue Devils won that matchup 1-0.
Lafayette 2, Roy-Hart 1
Royalton-Hartland’s bid to return to the Section VI Class B-2 final ended in a heart-breaking loss to Lafayette in the semifinals Monday.
A scoreless struggle for most of the game turned upside down when No. 6 Lafayette scored with 1 minute, 38 seconds left. But the No. 2 Rams came right back as Peter Martillotta scored with 12 seconds left to send the game to overtime.
However Lafayette had a 5-4 advantage in penalty kicks to win the game. Martillotta, Aiden Guild, Remington Albee and Caleb Verratti scored on their free kicks.
