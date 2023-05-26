ORCHARD PARK — Once again, Orchard Park’s scoring cyclone was too much to handle for Niagara Wheatfield, this time with the season on the line.
Behind six different goal scorers and 38 shots on goal, the top-seeded Quakers secured a 14-5 victory over the No. 4 Falcons in the Section VI Class B semifinal action Friday at the Orchard Park High School Athletic Field in Orchard Park.
The two teams had met in regular season play on May 4 when after Falcons freshman Braxton Kilgour scored the game’s opening two goals, the Quakers regrouped and won the game, 9-4. As senior co-captain Landen Johnson explained for a second time in a matter of weeks, a lack of sticking to the fundamentals like passing and securing ground balls is why the Falcons quest to bring a sectional title home to Sanborn for the first time since 2011 came up empty-handed.
“They were beating us on ground balls,” said Johnson, who scored two of the Falcons’ three goals in the fourth and finished with 50 for his senior campaign. “They were making better passes. They were clearing the ball and it’s hard to beat a tough team who can execute.”
Unlike the regular season matchup, the sectional game started with a little bit of a different script. Trailing 1-0 with under two minutes left to play in the first quarter, the Falcons responded as senior co-captain Evan Belter scored his first of two goals on the day to tie the game at 1-1 with 1:33 remaining. The Quakers, however, responded 34 seconds later as senior Frank Neeson scored his first of three first half goals to give the Quakers a 2-1 lead.
Things unraveled from this point as the Quakers kept moving the ball at a high pace, resulting in a five-goal scoring spree in the second quarter, including three in the last five minutes of the half, and a 7-2 lead at halftime.
Niagara Wheatfield head coach Vince Schiffert described the postseason matchup as a “game of speed” and despite showing grit and toughness in the last minutes of play, the intensity wasn’t as high as what was required when facing a “solid program” like Orchard Park.
“It was an up and down season (and) we’re a little inconsistent,” Schiffert said. “Sometimes, we look like a million bucks. Other times we didn’t. In this game, we look like a million bucks a few times. We just needed to put together lots of minutes and quarters of looking good, you know? We just make some mental errors and against a team like that, those mental errors turn into goals.”
Even after the regular season win weeks ago, Orchard Park (15-3) head coach Larry Catalano knew it was going to be a tough battle against Niagara Wheatfield. The Quakers spent the last couple weeks working on shot selection and praised the play of Niagara Wheatfield sophomore goalkeeper Tristan Fox, who recorded 20 saves in the loss.
A member of the Quakers coaching staff for the last 27 years and the head coach since 2016, Catalano expressed his respect for Schiffert and the Falcons.
“It’s what a competitive rivalry should be,” Catalano said. “... We just had some back and forth with them over the years and it’s just great. Like, at the end of the game, tempers flare sometimes, it’s athletics. But, at the end of the game, every kid’s shaking hands and tapping everybody on the shoulder. Both teams just gave it all they had.”
With playmakers like Fox, Kilgour, and juniors Pierson Jacobs and Drew Idzik among the returnees, Schiffert said the work for next spring begins now through playing year-round and not waiting until the next tryouts in March 2024.
A major question to address will be who will replace the shoes of 100-goal career scorers in Belter (109) and Johnson (103).
“Someone’s got to put some work in (offensively),” Schiffert said. “That’s a question the coaching staff’s going to have to figure out between now and next year.”
In the victory, senior Sam Herle led with four goals while senior Gavin Wellington and freshman Owen Wright and Jherek Breske added two goals apiece. Senior goalkeeper Jack Lucidi recorded 11 saves. Orchard Park will meet No. 3 Frontier in the Class B championship game at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at West Seneca West High School. The Falcons defeated No. 2 Williamsville North, 9-5.
Jerome Watkins III scored the fifth and final goal of the game for Niagara Wheatfield in the loss. Niagara Wheatfield finishes its season with an 11-7 record.
