As Mackenzie Quider watched the ball sail over the outfield fence, only the thud of the ball connecting with the bat kept her from thinking it was flashback.
When the Niagara Wheatfield alumna sent a two-out pitch from Holy Family University pitcher M Patterson flying, it wasn’t just remarkable to hit a home run during the first at-bat of the season. It was the third consecutive season it happened.
The home run in Edinboro’s season opener marked the third consecutive season Quider hit a dinger during her first at-bat. There was a two-run shot against Saint Rose in 2022 and a solo blast against Minnesota State-Mankato in 2021.
Quider didn’t know whether to call it luck or not, but she described the ride as an emotional one.
“It’s been amazing that I’ve been able to do that the last three years,” Quider said. “My freshman year going down to Florida for my first collegiate at bat, I wasn’t expecting too much. So when I hit a home run in not only my first at bat, but it was my first pitch as a Division II athlete. It was very emotional for me. I remember rounding the bases thinking to myself, ‘Wow that just happened.’”
Quider was a star for Niagara Wheatfield, finishing her four-year varsity career with a .468 batting average and 109 hits, earning first-team selections each year, but her collegiate career didn’t get off to the smoothest start due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Her freshman and sophomore seasons were cut short due to COVID, but over her time at Edinboro, Quider has boasted a career .309 average, with 13 home runs, including a .393 average with seven extra base hits in 11 games this season.
While statistically it seems the transition from high school to college ball was an easy one, Quider admitted it’s been an eye-opener.
“It’s definitely been an eye-opener and tested my time management ability, with juggling nursing classes, softball, and holding a part-time job all the semesters I’ve been here,” Quider said. “... It’s developed me into a better person. think the biggest transition for me would definitely be adjusting to the workload school has brought me, on top of all the practice times.”
Edinboro and Niagara Wheatfield definitely have one thing in common, and it’s that the early months of the softball season are usually played in bitter cold temps and, who knows, maybe even snow.
Quider said that’s something that she got used to playing at Niagara Wheatfield, where practices times and locations are unpredictable.
So fast forward to her junior year, Quider homered on the second pitch she saw and then last week, she accomplished the same feat.
“I definitely felt a little pressure that I had put on myself, because I had done it the last two years,” Quider said, “but I wouldn’t openly admit that to anyone considering if it didn’t happen, oh well.’ … I rounded the bases and came home to my teammates that I’ve been with for four years and that feeling was definitely unmatched.”
For all her accomplishments on the field, Quider was excited for the work she’ll be doing off of it when she crosses the stage in May.
Over the summer, Quider worked in a hospital in Meadville, PA, and once she passed her boards, she will become an RN at the same hospital.
“I’ve learned to appreciate not only the workforce I’m going into, but just the opportunity I’ve gotten to say that I made it to the collegiate level and made it through nursing school at the same time,” Quider said. “The people I’ve met through this sport will forever be some of my best friends.”
