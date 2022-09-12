As Zack Belter watched the National Lacrosse League Draft with his St. Bonaventure teammates Saturday, he secured a childhood dream and the first step toward adulthood in one announcement.
Growing up in Wheatfield, playing hockey and lacrosse for Niagara Wheatfield, Belter’s favorite team was the Buffalo Bandits and his favorite player was Sanborn native Darris Kilgour. He played with Kilgour’s son Kyler with the Falcons and wears No. 43 because of the former Bandits great.
Kilgour’s number hangs in the rafters at KeyBank Center, so Belter will have to find a new one when he gets the chance to wear a Bandits jersey after being selected in the first round, 19th overall, by Buffalo in the NLL Draft.
Four years ago, being drafted wasn’t even a dream, as Belter says, “How can you dream of something that doesn’t exist?” Belter was in the first recruiting class after St. Bonaventure decided to move to Division I.
He will play a fifth season for the Bonnies in the spring thanks to extra eligibility granted during the lost COVID-19 year, but Belter knows he won’t be simply blowing in the wind post-graduation.
“My dad was going to (Bandits) games in the early ‘90s and I’ve been going my whole life,” Belter said. “The opportunity to compete for a job on this team is something that I’ve dreamed of for years.”
The NLL Draft process was a bit different than what is seen in other professional sports leagues. There was no combine for Belter — who is rehabilitating from knee surgery — nor a draft-day party with friends and family.
He heard from a few teams leading up to the draft, but for the most part let St. Bonaventure head coach Randy Mearns handle most of the pre-draft discussions before watching things play out with his teammates.
“We’re all products of our environment. We wouldn’t be here without our teammates and coaches,” said Belter, who holds the Niagara Wheatfield record with 162 ground balls and the Bonnies’ record with 48 turnovers caused. “We all have dreams and goals and a lot of them are to play professional lacrosse. That’s what we’re here for.”
One might think Belter was kooky for jumping on board a brand new program. Typically new Division I teams struggle for wins and Belter had options. He was a first-team all-state hockey player who helped guide Niagara Wheatfield to the state finals in 2018 and 6-foot-5, 225-pound defenders aren’t a commodity.
St. Bonaventure indeed struggled during Belter’s first two seasons, losing all 19 games. The Bonnies made strides by finishing .500 in 2021 as Belter was named second-team all-Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference and then made a huge leap this season, making his decision a little clearer.
Despite an injury keeping him out of non-conference play, Belter was a first-team all-MAAC pick, helping St. Bonaventure go 11-4 and 5-1 in conference, earning a share of the regular season championship with Marist. He finished third in the MAAC with 11 turnovers caused, while the Bonnies ranked in the top-10 in the NCAA in most defensive categories.
In a press release, Mearns said, “Zack has the size, athleticism, lacrosse IQ and unrelenting competitiveness to make him a mainstay in the NLL.” That sentiment was also echoed by his high school coaches.
“He’s focused and he’s driven and he’s a competitor,” Niagara Wheatfield hockey coach Rick Wrazin said. “That’s his biggest thing as to why he’s where he’s at. … He leaves everything on the field or on the ice.”
Winning a conference championship with St. Bonaventure occupies more of his thoughts than joining the Bandits, who lost in the NLL Finals to Colorado last season. Belter also hopes to play professional field lacrosse in the Premier Lacrosse League and he believes winning a MAAC title is a key.
“Nothing’s guaranteed at this level,” Belter said. “I have to keep improving my game, working hard and next fall, I’ll go into (Bandits) training camp and prove that I can play at that level and go from there. The opportunity to have something lined up is huge and something I’m excited to work towards.”
