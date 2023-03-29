LEWISTON — Locker rooms are never quieter than after a season-ending loss. But that’s also when a positive message is hardest to hear.
The wound from Niagara’s loss to Iona in the MAAC semifinals was still bleeding and thoughts of what was next permeated the minds of players, but Greg Paulus wanted them to look back and take inventory of what they accomplished during the season.
Picked to finish eighth in the conference during the preseason, Niagara ended up fourth and reached the MAAC semifinals for just the second time in 10 years. It was also the second time in a decade the Purple Eagles finished .500 or better in conference play.
There were some bumpy patches, like a four-game midseason skid or ending the regular season by dropping four out of five to the bottom-four teams in the conference when a top-three seed was in reach.
But for the first time since Joe Mihalich left, Niagara heads into the offseason with an overwhelming feeling that the program is trending upwards. Even when the Purple Eagles went 12-6 in 2018, futuristic optimism didn’t exist. This year is different.
“We all are working towards continuing to grow the program, and ultimately, we want to get to that point,” Paulus said. “And so for us, it's how can we maximize our group when we start our journey, and then, how can we all become the best version of ourselves and play together as a group and be connected.”
Adding 10 new players to the roster last summer wasn’t a call for hope and almost the entirety of the non-conference schedule was needed for the team to gel, low-lighted by losing to an NJIT team that finished 7-23.
But Niagara found a way to work. Noah Thomasson nearly doubled his scoring output and led the MAAC in points. Division II transfer Aaron Gray is a budding MAAC prospect, averaging 12.5 points and 4.5 rebounds per game.
Newcomers Braxton Bayless, Lance Erving and David Mitchell gradually settled into their roles, while 7-footer Harlan Obioha had flashes of being a rock in the post after redshirting last season.
More important is that drastic roster turnover isn’t expected this time. Gray, Bayless, Erving, Mitchell and Obioha are all projected to return next season. Thomasson entered the NBA Draft but still has the option to return to Niagara. If he does, the Purple Eagles should be among the top-four teams in the preseason poll instead of the bottom.
“The returners understand the standards within our program and how we do things,” Paulus said. ... “When you have that type of experience, when you're able to go through a season or two together and you just get more comfortable with how we would like to get things done and how we can continue to work to elevate those things.”
The idea that Niagara can be a contender in the MAAC next season is solidified by its early commitments. The Purple Eagles landed commitments from Ball State guard Luke Bumbalough and do-it-all Green Bay wing Randy Tucker, while signing 5-foot-9 incoming freshman point guard Ahmad Henderson from Illinois.
Both Bumbalough and Tucker have proven success in college and both had the same two reasons for picking Niagara for their final seasons: connections with the coaches and an opportunity to win.
“It was a huge thing, because it's always been my dream to play in the tournament,” Bumbalough said. “I would love to do it with this staff and these people, these players, and I think we can.”
Niagara hasn’t been to the NCAA tournament since 2007, has one postseason berth (the CBI in 2018) in the last decade and nine total postseason appearances in the last 50 years. But the window to sneak back in seems to be opening.
The Purple Eagles seem to be getting more stable while the other schools in the MAAC — save for Siena — are experiencing more turnover. Defending champion Iona has seen seven players enter the transfer portal and coach Rick Pitino left for St. John’s. Manhattan announced a new coach, while Qunnipiac’s All-MAAC guard Dezi Jones also entered the portal.
“You're watching it, and you want to be a part of it,” Paulus said of March Madness. “Then you get a chance to learn and see other teams and what they do.”
