Niagara’s women’s basketball team will spend Thanksgiving in the Caymans.
The school announced Tuesday it accepted a bid to the inaugural Cayman Islands Classic on Nov. 23-26 at John Gray Gymnasium. The Purple Eagles joined a loaded field that includes newly-crowned national champion LSU, Final Four participant Virginia Tech, UConn, UCLA, Virginia, Tulane and WNIT champion Kansas.
The format of the event and the matchups have not been released.
"We are excited to part of the Inaugural Cayman Islands Classic on the women's side,” Niagara women’s coach Jada Pierce said in a statement. “We feel this will be a great challenge for us to play some of the top teams in the country."
Niagara is coming off an 18-13 season, recording a school-record 16 MAAC wins, along with its first-ever berth in the WNIT. The Purple Eagles were projected to be among the conference’s favorites prior Aaliyah and Angel Parker entering the transfer portal. Neither player has made announcement on future plans.
