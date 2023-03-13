Niagara’s first postseason opponent has been announced.
The Purple Eagles will travel to Green Bay at 8 p.m. Thursday in their first appearance in the WNIT in program history.
Niagara finished second in the MAAC during the regular season with a program-best 16-4 record, earning an automatic qualifier for the tournament. The Purple Eagles dropped a 81-68 game to Manhattan in the conference tournament semifinals on Thursday.
In the MAAC quarterfinal win over Rider, Aaliyah Parker recorded what is believed to be the school’s first triple-double, with 18 points, 14 rebounds and 11 steals. Niagara currently leads the NCAA in turnover margin (9.8), steals per game (15.5) and turnovers forced (28.6). With an 18-12 record, Niagara is guaranteed to finish above .500 for the first time since 2005.
Green Bay comes into the game with a 27-5 record after being upset by Cleveland State in the Horizon League final. The Phoenix made the NCAA tournament 17 times in 20 seasons, but the last came in 2018.
•••
Niagara men’s basketball guard Bryce Moore entered the transfer portal on Monday.
Moore appeared in 23 games, starting 13, as a true freshman. He averaged 4.6 points per game and shot 39.6% from 3-point range.
He was hampered by an injury early in the season and his playing time diminished by the end of the season. Moore played fewer than 10 minutes in three of the last six regular season games and did not appear in either MAAC tournament contest.
