Niagara women’s basketball will get a chance to slay Goliath.
The Purple Eagles are slated to be a part of the inaugural Cayman Islands Classic this season and it was announced their opening game would be against LSU, fresh off winning a national championship last season. When Niagara plays LSU at 1:30 p.m. Nov. 24, it will be the first meeting between the two programs.
Niagara will also play UCLA for the first time ever, squaring off at 1:30 p.m. Nov. 25. The Bruins finished 13th in the country last season and reached the Sweet 16 before being ousted by South Carolina.
The Purple Eagles return 10 players from a team that went 18-13 last season and set a program record with 16 MAAC wins. They also qualified for the WNIT for the first time in school history, losing to Green Bay in the first round.
