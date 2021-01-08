Niagara starts weekend with loss to Rider

LEWISTON — A mid-game lull proved too much for Niagara University men’s basketball to overcome Friday evening.
The visiting Rider Broncs used a 24-6 run over an 8:33 span that included halftime to pull ahead, then weathered the Purple Eagles' rally attempt for a 76-70 victory.
Niagara appeared to be firing on all cylinders before the Broncs' run, using a 13-4 spurt of their own to pull ahead 32-21 with 5:10 left in the first half. But Rider responded with a 12-3 run before halftime to trim Niagara's lead to 35-33.
Rider opened the second with another 12-3 run while Niagara was ice cold offensively. The Purple Eagles shot just 1 of 13 from the floor over the 10-minute stretch during which the Broncs flipped the score. After a Dwight Murray Jr. 3-pointer gave Rider a 45-38 lead with 15:50 to play, NU coach Greg Paulus called a timeout and ripped into his squad, his frustration echoing throughout the empty Gallagher Center.
"They were shooting 54, 55% for the game, and for us, that's not who we want to be and how we want to play," Paulus said. "And I just thought it was something that was needed.
"And I thought we responded. But Rider made a couple of plays down the stretch to finish the game."
Jordan Cintron made a layup through a foul out of the timeout, but Niagara didn't exactly get going immediately. Rider hit its next four field goals to take its largest lead, 55-46, with 13:01 to play.
It wasn't until Paulus switched to a full-court press that the Purple Eagles made their run. After a pair of Raheem Solomon free throws with 7:27 left, Paulus called for the press. Rider broke it the first time for a Tyrel Bladen alley-oop and another nine-point lead, 64-55, but it would prove extremely effective from there.
Niagara forced three straight turnovers that led to a Marcus Hammond 3-pointer and a Solomon layup. Rider went scoreless for over four minutes, and Kobi Nwandu gave Niagara the lead with a wildly athletic play, contesting a 3-point try, getting out in transition, taking a pass and slamming home a two-handed dunk while being fouled. Nwandu took a nasty spill but got up to hit the free throw, putting NU up 65-64 with 3:38 left.
"We tried to change it up there and do different things defensively to try to get us going," Paulus said. "I thought kind of the the extra effort, the energy-type plays for us, a few extra possessions for us offensively really lifted us up. ... Credit to our players for playing hard making multiple efforts and causing a little disruption."
Dontrell McQuarter answered with a three-point play for the Broncs before a play that was both thrilling and frightening for Niagara. Hammond, the Purple Eagles' leading scorer, hit a step-back 3 in the right corner but came down on the foot of Rider big man Ajiri Ogemuno-Johnson. The reigning Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference player of the week stayed down for a short period of time before getting up and attempting to stay loose, though Paulus substituted him out of the game.
Ogemuno-Johnson hit 1 of 2 free throws on the other end, notting things at 70. Hammond returned for the next possession but missed a 3-pointer, and Ogemuno-Johnson finished a tough layup to give Rider the lead with 30 seconds left.
Paulus called timeout and drew up a play, but Nwandu was forced to pick up his dribble a bit too far from the basket and turned the ball over on a pass that deflected off the leg of NU's Justin Roberts.
"I think Rider defended (the play) well," Paulus said. "And they deserve credit for that but also disrupting and doing a really good job throughout the entire game, but we didn't execute the way that we were hoping for. That's on me, and we'll continue to work on our execution."
Rider hit its next four free throw attempts to close the game.
Ogemuno-Johnson scored a game-high 19 points on 7-of-11 shooting for the Broncs (3-7, 3-4 MAAC) and grabbed seven rebounds. Murray had 14 points, eight rebounds and four assists, while Christian Ings added 13 points and six dimes.
Hammond had 17 points on 5-of-15 shooting for Niagara (4-5, 3-4), adding six rebounds and five assists. Solomon added 13 points and six boards, Nwandu scored 11 points and Cintron flirted with a double-double with nine points and eight rebounds.
Rider shot 54.7% for the game and 47.1% from deep, much better than Niagara (43.1/33.3). NU forced two more turnovers (9-7) and held a small edge on the offensive glass (9-6).
The teams are back at it at 4 p.m. today at the Gallagher Center.
NOTES: Hammond finished the game but immediately received treatment after the final whistle. Paulus did not have an update on his condition. ... Niagara freshmen Touba Traore and Tahjae Hill both did not dress due to lower-body injuries. Both were wearing boots on their left ankles. ... The loss snapped a seven-game home winning streak for the Purple Eagles.
