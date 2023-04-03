For the second consecutive season, Niagara is likely going to have to replace its leading scorer.
Less than two weeks after placing his name in the NBA Draft process, Noah Thomasson entered the transfer portal on Monday. The news was first reported by VerbalCommits.com and confirmed to GNN Sports by Thomasson, who later publicly announced his decision on social media.
When Thomasson entered the draft and maintained his final year of college eligibility, he confirmed that if he decided to withdraw his name, his intention was to return to Niagara. According to The Portal Report, Thomasson has already received interest from several schools, including Power 5 programs like Butler, Oklahoma, St. John’s Texas Tech and Xavier.
Thomasson led the MAAC in scoring this season with 19.5 points per game, while also placing seventh in 3-point field goal percentage (38.6%) and assist-turnover ratio (1.4) and ninth in field goal percentage (48.1) and assists per game (3.5).
“It has been a great honor to play for Niagara University for the past two seasons and I am thankful for the great memories spent here on Monteagle Ridge,” Thomasson wrote. “... It has truly been an honor. To the fans, it has been great. Thank you for embracing me and my family into the Niagara family for the past two years. I am forever grateful. After much thought and prayers, I have decided to enter the transfer portal as a graduate student.”
The unanimous first-team All-MAAC selection follows Niagara’s leading scorer from last season, Marcus Hammond, in entering the portal for his final season. Hammond went on to play for Notre Dame a year ago.
The Purple Eagles were a way-too-early favorite in the MAAC had Thomasson returned. They were already slated to return starters Aaron Gray and Braxton Bayless, while adding commitments from Ball State’s Luke Bumbalough and Green Bay’s Randy Tucker.
It’s also a blow for the MAAC, which has taken a hit from the transfer portal. The top projected scorer returning next season is Fairfield’s Supreme Cook, who finished 11th with 13.1 points per game. Next on the list are Canisius’ Tahj Staveskie (18th) and Gray (19th), both of whom averaged 12.4 points per game. Cook is also the only player from the All-MAAC teams currently expected to return.
Should Thomasson opt not to return to Niagara, he finished his career with 929 points, 211 assists and 203 rebounds, while starting 60 of 61 games.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.