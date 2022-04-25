Niagara star Marcus Hammond moving to Notre Dame

Marcus Hammond has found a new home.
The three-time All-Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference guard for Niagara University announced his decision to transfer to Notre Dame on Monday. Hammond, who graduates from NU this spring, will take advantage of the fifth season of eligibility granted by the NCAA due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 6-foot-3 lefty from Queens finished second in the MAAC in scoring this season (18.1), his third straight in the top 15. He also finished top 10 in free-throw (84%) and 3-point (37%) percentage. He led Niagara in minutes per game, points per game, field goals made, field goals attempted, 3-pointers made, 3-pointers attempted, free throws made and free throws attempted.
Hammond was named first-team All-MAAC, becoming the eighth player in NU history to earn three all-conference honors.
Notre Dame, coached by Mike Brey, went 23-11 last season and landed in the NCAA Tournament First Four, where it beat Rutgers to advance to the field of 64. The Fighting Irish knocked off former University at Buffalo coach Nate Oats and Alabama in the first round before falling to Texas Tech in the second.
Hammond announced his decision to transfer on March 22, leaving the door open to a return to Niagara. That return felt less and less likely with each high-major school that reportedly reached out, and he ended up setting up visits with Georgetown, Rutgers, Kansas State and Notre Dame, according to various media reports. Meanwhile, Niagara was linked to an array of experienced guards before landing junior college transfer Braxton Bayless last Wednesday.
Hammond wasn't the only MAAC star to make a big move Monday. Jao Ituka, men's rookie of the year at Marist, committed to join another Atlantic Coast Conference team, Wake Forest. Over the weekend, Lou Lopez-Senechal, the women's player of the year for Fairfield, found a home at national powerhouse Connecticut, while Daryl Banks III, one of a few key players for Saint Peter's on its miraculous NCAA Tournament run, committed to St. Bonaventure.
Recent history hasn't been kind to MAAC stars moving to high-major conferences. Last season, Dimencio Vaughn (Rider) and Kevin Marfo (Quinnipiac) returned to their MAAC homes after failing to earn regular minutes at Texas A&M and Ole Miss, respectively. Antoine Mason, who finished second in the country in scoring at Niagara in 2013-14 (25.6 point per game), played his final year at Auburn, the second-leading scorer (14.4) on a team that finished 13th in the Southeastern Conference.
Western New York basketball fans will get at least one more close look at Hammond next season. Notre Dame is reportedly scheduled to play St. Bonaventure on Nov. 25 as part of the Gotham Classic in Long Island.
