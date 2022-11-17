Niagara University announced its non-conference men’s hockey game against St. Lawrence has been postponed due to impending inclement weather.
The Purple Eagles were initially slated to play Saturday, but the game has been postponed to Jan. 5 at Dwyer Arena. The time of the game has yet to be determined.
Niagara is scheduled to return to action against Colgate in a two-game set, with the first being at 3:30 p.m. Nov. 25 at Dwyer Arena.
