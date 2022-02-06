Niagara shocks Iona, ends Gaels' unbeaten run

LEWISTON — Rick Pitino isn't likely to forget his first game in the Gallagher Center as head coach at Iona.
Niagara gave the Hall of Famer a frosty welcome, handing his Gaels their first Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference loss in nearly a year, 80-71 on Sunday afternoon.
This one was special. The Gallagher Center, as full as it's been since before COVID-19, was tense for the full 40 minutes. Niagara coach Greg Paulus and his players constantly egged their fans on, begging for more energy with each timeout.
Still, Paulus downplayed the significance afterward.
"Whoever we're playing, it's about our guys and our team and us giving maximum effort and us being as connected as we can be," he said. "And so our focus is on our guys and trying to bring our best. Coach Pitino, 800 wins. I know he got that and congratulations to him, and his resume, I mean, Hall of Fame. For me, it's just about our guys and it's about our program."
Those guys couldn't have played much better. Dynamic guards Marcus Hammond and Noah Thomasson combined for 49 points and 10 assists, knifing through the Iona defense at will. Forwards Sam Iorio and Jordan Cintron totaled 18 points and 21 rebounds, key after the Gaels crushed NU on the boards during their 78-55 home win in the teams' first meeting this season.
Niagara won the rebounding (33-28) and turnover (10-5) battles. Only a huge disparity from deep — Iona shot 12 of 24, Niagara 5 of 20 — kept the Purple Eagles from returning the favor with a blowout of their own.
"They were the better offensive basketball team (today), so they deserved the victory," Pitino said. "They have a terrific offensive team, and we didn't play our normal defense. And if we don't play great defensively we have little chance of winning, and (today), credit to them and we didn't play great defensively."
Thomasson answered the bell early, scoring or assisting on 11 of the Purple Eagles' first 13 points. Still, the Gaels were on top before Niagara regained the lead with a 12-3 run.
A pair of Cintron free throws gave NU a 39-37 lead at halftime, one Iona would quickly erase. The Gaels opened the second with a 10-2 spurt, kicked off by 3-pointers from star guards Elijah Joiner and Tyson Jolly. Thomasson then delivered a quick five points that started a 19-5 run over nearly 8 minutes that left Niagara with a 60-52 lead.
Hammond dished two assists, blocked 6-foot-9 Iona forward Nelly Junior Joseph, hit the bench, came back and scored seven straight points during the run. He crossed over Iona big Quinn Slazinski into a step-back 3-pointer in front of the Niagara bench that nearly brought the house down.
"We came out a little stagnant. I think we had a turnover, bad shot and they got a couple points," Hammond said. "And I was just telling myself, I'm not gonna let this happen — we all are not gonna let this happen. Just had to make couple plays to get us back on track."
"He's a terrific basketball player. Obviously that step-back is something that's very good," Pitino said. "When he learns to go right as well as left — and he's getting better at it — then he's really going to be lethal. But he's a really good basketball player, one of the best ones in our league, and he showed it."
Thomasson worked his way into a tricky floater that gave Niagara a 69-58 lead with 4:08 left. Joiner got an and-1 and a 3 and Slazinski completed a four-point play to quickly trim it to 71-68 with 2:44 to go, but Jolly traveled and Hammond drained a high floater.
Dylan Van Eyck hit two FTs for the Gaels. But Niagara broke the ensuing press gorgeously, Cintron deep to Iorio to a streaking Thomasson, who was fouled and hit the layup. Iorio blocked Slazinski at the other end, and NU hit 4 of 6 free throws down the stretch to seal the win.
"Iona continued to make runs. They're such a such a great team, and they're really deep and talented and obviously well-coached with a Hall of Fame coach," Paulus said. "One of the things that we talked about was just continuing to stay aggressive. We didn't want to just hold on to it, we wanted to continue to attack, to be aggressive. And I thought that each time that Iona made a run ... that the common theme there was not only togetherness, but aggressiveness on both ends of the floor."
Hammond had game-highs of 26 points and six assists. Thomasson had 23 and four. Iorio put up another strong all-around effort with 12 points, nine boards, the block and two steals.
It's the third straight win for Niagara (11-11, 6-7), which is now fifth in the MAAC.
"Anytime you go win three in a row in conference, I mean, that's huge," Iorio said. "It's hard to win, especially league games. So just to come in and do what we did (today), they're a really good team and I think that just shows what we're capable of, and we got to play another game and come ready to see Fairfield and Marist next week. Definitely got to take the positives out of this one and use that move forward."
NOTES: Iona dropped to 19-4 overall, 11-1 in the MAAC this season. Joiner had a team-high 22 points. ... Pitino had visited the Gallagher Center once before, a Feb. 28, 1980 Eastern Collegiate Athletic Conference tournament win when he was with Boston University. Niagara beat him in Boston in 1981-82 and at the Buffalo Memorial Auditorium the following season. Iona did not play Niagara during the 2020-21 regular season due to COVID-19. ... The Gaels had won 17 straight MAAC games. Their last loss was Feb. 17, 2021. ... It was a big weekend all-around for Niagara athletics, as hockey swept Atlantic Hockey's second-place team, Bentley, and women's basketball handed Manhattan its first home loss this season.
