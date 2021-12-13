Niagara sets record margin of victory against D-3 Buff State

LEWISTON — Calvin Murphy vs. Randy Smith this was not.
Niagara University and Buffalo State played a regular season game for the first time since 1983 on Sunday at the Gallagher Center, and the hosts crushed their Division III foe, setting a modern era program record for margin of victory in a 112-52 win.
It was the second-largest victory in NU history, the first a 78-11 win over Canisius on Dec. 6, 1914. The 112 points were the most scored in a non-overtime game since a 111-75 win over St. Bonaventure on Dec. 20, 2004.
Niagara (4-6) was dominant throughout, scoring 60 points in the first half and only allowing 20 in the second. Graduate guard Justin Roberts put things away early, scoring 11 points and assisting on another 3-pointer during a 16-2 run that pushed NU's lead from three to 17. Roberts scored all of his team-high 17 points in the opening 12 minutes.
By halftime, the Purple Eagles led 60-32, with assists on 21 of 24 made field goals. They finished with 33 dimes, more than doubling their previous season high of 15. They had just five in Wednesday's loss at Eastern Michigan.
NU shot 61.3% from the floor, forced 17 turnovers and grabbed 50 rebounds. Five other players finished in double figures. Senior guard Marcus Hammond scored 14 while freshman wings Rob Brown III (13) and Julian Mackey (12), graduate forward Nicholas Kratholm (12) and sophomore forward Touba Traore (10) all set career highs.
But what exactly does it all mean against a a one-win D-3 program? Coming off three straight losses, any good news was welcome.
"Our preparation was still the same, whether it was a conference game or the first game of the year or this game," said NU coach Greg Paulus. "I thought we got better in practice the last two days, and we really wanted to focus in on our communication, our principals. And this gave us a chance to work on it."
Seeing some shots fall shouldn't hurt, either. Niagara held both Monmouth and Eastern Michigan under 60 points in the last 10 days but dropped both games, shooting a combined 9 of 42 (21.4%) from deep.
The Purple Eagles hit 12 of 26 (46.2%) treys against the Bengals (1-8), led by Roberts, who hit 4 of 8 after going 0 for 6 against EMU.
"We just want to see it carry over from this game today," Roberts said. "I mean, I thought we played pretty well offensively and defensively, so now we have to step it up a notch and we got Albany coming up next. So we gotta go in there and prepare for them and just carry that momentum into conference play."
NU will "host" the Great Danes (2-7) at 2 p.m. Saturday at KeyBank Center as part of the Big 4 Tripleheader. Canisius and Buffalo will follow at 5 p.m.
Niagara closes non-conference play Dec. 21 at Binghamton before returning to its Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference slate Dec. 31 at Quinnipiac.
