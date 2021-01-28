Niagara set to meet Monmouth

Niagara University men's basketball opens a four-game homestand at 4 p.m. today when the Monmouth Hawks visit the Gallagher Center for the first or a two-game series.
The Purple Eagles sit a 6-8 overall and 5-7 in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference after going 1-3 in their last four, splitting a series with Quinnipiac last weekend. They were scheduled to play conference favorite Siena before the MAAC shifted its schedule Monday to adjust for COVID-19 pauses.
Monmouth (7-4, 7-3) is currently third in the conference, though second-place Iona (3-1) has played only four MAAC games due to three COVID pauses of its own.
The series will be a battle of strengths, as Niagara leads the MAAC in scoring defense and fewest turnovers per game while the Hawks boast the top offense and force the most turnovers per game.
It will also be a contrast in styles. Monmouth is ranked fourth in the country and first in the MAAC in adjusted tempo by analytics website KenPom.com, whereas NU is 10th in the MAAC and 324th in the country.
The teams split last season's series, both winning at home. Marcus Hammond put up a big double-double in NU's win, posting 26 points and 12 rebounds. Fellow guard Shandon Brown added a career-best 17 points.
Kobi Nwandu comes in hot for the Purple Eagles, averaging 19 points and shooting 57% on 3-pointers against Quinnipiac. He was named Big 4 player of the week for his effort on Monday.
Niagara is 12-4 at the Gallagher Center over the past two seasons, including 11-3 in the MAAC. It's 3-1 at home so far this year.
The Hawks enter having won four straight, though they didn't play last weekend because their series against Manhattan was postponed after a COVID test that was later discovered to be a false positive. In addition to scoring and turnovers forced, they lead the conference in 3-pointers per game, 3-point percentage, steals per game and rebounds per game.
Deion Hammond is averaging 18.3 points per game and leads the MAAC in FTs made. Niagara allowed Quinnipiac to take 50 free throws over two games last weekend.
George Papas leads the conference in 3-point percentage and 3-pointers made while averaging 13.7 points per game.
The teams will close the series at 4 p.m. Saturday, again at the Gallagher Center.
