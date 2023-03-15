The sting of an early exit from the MAAC tournament was alleviated by the opportunity to play at least one more game.
Niagara lost a chance to make history by securing the program’s first bid to the NCAA tournament, but it found a new opportunity. The Purple Eagles received an invitation to play in the WNIT for the first time.
Perhaps their game against Green Bay at 8 p.m. Thursday won’t be aired on national cable television and they didn’t get to sit in anticipation to see what opponent and destination they received on selection Sunday, but the WNIT is quite a consolation prize.
Only good teams — 140 of the 350 teams in Division I — are still playing right now and Niagara is one of them. And it still gets the feel, the excitement and anxiety of playing in a won-or-done scenario. It’s also an opportunity to grow the reputation of the program, something the Purple Eagles have been waiting decades to do.
“We can now say that Niagara women's basketball is a postseason program,” Niagara coach Jada Pierce said. “Not everybody can say that, because not every team gets these opportunities. So now this springboards us to future years. And you know, thankfully, for Angel and Aaliyah (Parker) and their teammates, they are the ones that have set that standard now that we are a postseason program and that is going to always be the goal every single year.”
As the No. 2 seed, Niagara was a popular pick to get to the MAAC final and perhaps win the tournament. It had won 16 of 20 regular-season conference games and seven consecutive games entering the the MAAC semifinals.
But the Purple Eagles ran into a Manhattan team they had twice beaten by four points during the regular season. Their infamous full-court press generated 21 turnovers and 19 points off turnovers, the lowest totals since a loss to Saint Mary’s on Nov. 25, a game Angel Parker missed due to injury.
“It's like a privilege to be able to play in this, because we get another opportunity to improve on what we didn't do in the past games,” said Aaliyah Parker, who recorded 20.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 7 steals in the MAAC tournament, including a triple-double against Rider in a quarterfinal win.
Improvement can also lead to a bit of redemption. As Niagara hopes to continue its ascent, the team it faces is a program that was once the blueprint for mid-majors. Green Bay had 17 NCAA tournament appearances in 20 years from 1998 to 2018. The Phoenix are also 27-5 and went 18-2 in the Horizon League before being upset by Cleveland State in the tournament final.
Green Bay is the antithesis of Niagara, and not just because of postseason history. The Phoenix committed the fourth-fewest turnovers (11.6) in Division I. But Pierce is quick to point out they haven’t experienced a defense quite like the Purple Eagles.
Niagara’s 15.3 steals per game leads the country by nearly two per game and its 28.4 turnovers forced is the best in Division I by more than four per game. It will be tested by an offense that has one player in double figures (Sydney Levy’s 11.4), but has six players scoring more than eight per game.
“We're coming for them and they haven't seen this before,” Pierce said. “So it's going to be how do they respond. We're going to respond fine, because we've seen this before we played against teams like teams like this this year. It's definitely going to be about how are they going to respond to what we do, because watching us on film is one thing and actually experiencing what we do is another animal.”
Should Niagara win, it would advance to play the Bowling Green-Liberty winner. It may not be the NCAA championship, but the Purple Eagles are playing for a trophy and they are now right back into must-win mode.
“The next game isn't guaranteed,” said Angel Parker, who announced she would be returning for her final year of eligibility. “So you have to play each game that we get as hard as you can. Play like it’s a championship game.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.