LEWISTON — Calvin Murphy sparkled in his purple suit before the game and Niagara shined at the end of it.
On a night when the school welcomed back its all-time leading scorer — along with former stars Marshall Wingate and Anthony Nelson — appeared on the verge of being run out of the gym by Quinnipiac on Friday. and then the Purple Eagles mounted a comeback that left their former stars smiling.
Trailing by as many as 17 points in the second half, Niagara chipped away until there was nothing left. Even when Luis Kortright scored to send the game to overtime, nothing could slow the momentum of the Purple Eagles, who went on to win 79-73 for their fifth consecutive win and second in a row after trailing by double figures.
Niagara overcame 15 turnovers and surrendered 15 offensive rebounds, but the biggest man on campus provided a spark off the bench, as 7-footer Harlan Obioha recorded his first career double-double with 11 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks off the bench.
“I thought Harlan gave us some tremendous minutes and spark,” Niagara coach Greg Paulus said. “I really thought that limiting them to one (shot) and getting some opportunities and transition was really helpful. We had 16 points in transition. and I just thought we kept coming and coming and coming. and that’s all we asked for was (to) chip away a little bit and a little bit and give ourselves a chance in the end.”
Obioha played a career-high 23 minutes, only the second time he has logged double-digits in his last 12 games. There have even been three games during that span where he didn’t play at all.
But in recent weeks, Obioha has been a factor in the brief time he’s on the floor. Niagara was pushed around in the paint by the Quinnipiac (17-8, 9-5 MAAC) tandem of Ike Nweke and Paul Otieno, until Obioha was inserted into the lineup.
The Bobcats had a four-rebound advantage with 8 minutes to play, but the Purple Eagles had a 22-8 edge — with Obioha grabbing five of them — the remainder of the game and ultimately won the battle 45-41.
“I think my mindset was really just coming in in attack-mode,” Obioha said. “All my guys believe in me all the time. So they’re all telling me just to go in there and do my thing. and so, that’s what I did.”
On a few occasions Niagara (14-9, 9-5) trimmed the lead to 10, but down 45-35, Noah Thomasson found Joe Kasperzyk for a corner 3-pointer coming out of a timeout and that sparked a 15-4 run. Obioha had a dunk and a block that led to a Braxton Bayless layup to cut the lead to one.
Eventually, Noah Thomasson — a Houston native who grew up watching Murphy on Rockets broadcasts — found the ball in his hands late in the game and delivered a step-back 3 to give Niagara its first lead since 2-0 with 23.2 seconds remaining.
After Aaron Gray split a pair of free throws, Kortright tied the game with 8.4 ticks left, but missed the ensuing foul shot and the game went to overtime.
The extra period was all Purple Eagles, who shot 3 of 5 from the field, including another step-back from Thomasson to push the lead seven, as he finished with a team-high 21 points, nine rebounds and eight assists. Niagara also went 11 of 14 from the free-throw line after shooting 11 of 17 in regulation.
“I think our confidence is skyrocketing right now, but we still understand that on any given night, someone can come in and beat us and you’ve seen it today,” Thomasson said. “We were down early. and we weren’t connected, in my opinion and in coach’s opinion, as well. But, we got together and people matured and we really fought back and we were together the entire second half.”
Who else? @NoahTheShow— Niagara Basketball (@NiagaraMBB) February 11, 2023
🟣🦅🏀 pic.twitter.com/al1b6Sb2aM
By the end of the night, Murphy was going through the cheerleading tunnel and into the locker room with a wide smile, while Nelson — who led Division I in steals in 2011 — was also involved in the postgame celebration.
“They helped create a story that we tell all the time,” Paulus said. “... You look around here and the stories that are told, we’re proud of that, and it’s the work that they’ve done. and so, we thank them for what they’ve done. We’re really appreciative and we want to open our arms and continue to have them back as many times as they want to come back to campus.”
Bayless finished with a career-high 18 points for Niagara, which hosts Rick Pitino-led Iona at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Gallagher Center.
Kortright scored a game-high 25 points, while Nweke had 13 points and eight rebounds for Quinnipiac.
