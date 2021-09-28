Niagara product Brash called up by Mariners

The Purple Eagles have made the big leagues.
Pitcher Matthew Brash has been called up by the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday, becoming is the first Niagara University player since 1953 and 17th all-time to make it to the MLB level.
Brash, who was drafted by the San Diego Padres in the fourth round of the 2019 MLB Draft, was traded to the Mariners in 2020 and is Seattle's No. 10 prospect. He debuted as the No. 99 prospect in Baseball America's most recent Top 100 rankings.
The Kingston, Ontario native was called up to Triple-A Tacoma last Friday and was expected to be an option out of the bullpen Tuesday night or start later this week in Seattle's three-game series with Oakland. Brash will be eligible to be on Seattle's postseason roster if the Mariners advance.
Brash most recently played with the Double-A Arkansas Travelers. During the 2021 season, he appeared in 10 games for the Travelers and 10 games for the High-A Everett AquaSox. On the 2021 season, he compiled a 6-4 record, tossing 97.1 innings and recorded 142 strikeouts with a 2.31 ERA. Brash held his opponents to an impressive average of just .162.
Brash had a phenomenal three-year career with the Purple Eagles. He was the 2019 MAAC Pitcher of the Year, the first-ever from Niagara. That season, he set the NU and MAAC single-season strikeouts record with 121 and was 10th in the country in strikeouts. His 2.43 ERA was the second-best in Niagara history for a single season.
Following his freshman season (2017), Brash was named the MAAC Rookie of the Year and was named a 2017 Freshman All-American by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper. He was Niagara's first-ever All-American selection.
Brash has multiple entries in the Niagara baseball record book. He has the second-best career ERA (2.97), the fourth-best winning percentage (.631), the second-most strikeouts (215) and is tied for third in shutouts (two).
